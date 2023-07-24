(KGET) — There’s a deeper reason than just winning the $1 million prize that motivates Visalia’s Zhanique Lovett to keep coming back to compete on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

“When I fail at something, I don’t look at it as a failure. I look at it as a lesson for how am I going to become better,” Lovett says. “I had a really rough childhood. All the things I have had to overcome, I never let that keep me down.

“I wanted to be a great example to my kids, to others. I wanted to inspire people. Even though we fail an obstacle, we get back up and train even harder.”

That driving force will have Lovett competing in her fifth “American Ninja Warrior” contest with the episode airing at 8 p.m. July 24 on KGET. She started with season nine and went on to be part of seasons 10, 12, 13 and this year’s 15. She made it to the national finals in seasons nine, 10 and 13.

“American Ninja Warrior” – hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall – features a gauntlet of physical challenges competitors must face to make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. The grand prize goes to the fastest ninja who can conquer all four stages at the national finals.

According to the rules of the competition, Lovett cannot reveal how well she did this year. All the personal trainer would say is that she had “such a fun year.”

What is obvious is that Lovett entered this season with a wealth of experience to call on to help her face the new challenges. When she competed in her first “American Ninja Warrior” in 2017 she had only been training for eight months. Her efforts were enough to get her named the Breakout Rookie of the Year.

“It was very intimidating, and I didn’t know what to expect at all with all those lights and cameras,” Lovett says. “I didn’t know how well I was going to do compared to all of the other ninjas who had been doing it for years.

“Each season that I did, I did build more confidence. I got my training to a T where I knew I was doing ninja these days, agility these days, balance these days. So, I came up with a program where I could do better each year. This year, as my fifth year, I felt this was totally my year.”

She admits to being nervous but in her first season of competing, Lovett had a chance to be the first mom to ever hit a buzzer. She missed that opportunity because of three failed attempts to climb the Warped Wall. Lovett has since built a replica of that obstacle at her home.

Lovett did not compete last season because she stepped away to focus on another of her passions – bodybuilding. She competed in her first bodybuilding competition seven years ago and won first place.

Bodybuilding has helped Lovett with “American Ninja Warrior” as it has increased her strength. When she is not dealing with her own line of vegan nutrition bars, Lovett works out twice a day, five days a week.

Five seasons of “American Ninja Warrior” have taught Lovett that while being physically fit is vital, a bigger part of competing is being mentally prepared.

“There are so many factors when we are competing. There’s a waiting period where you can get anxious and have anxiety. You have all these things going on,” Lovett says. “I would say it is 40% mental. You have to have good mental clarity.

“I have found that if I have a lot going on in my life at that time, I don’t tend to perform as well.”

One of the ways Lovett deals with the waiting time for competing is to watch what the other competitors who go before her do. She watches for areas where they have the most trouble so she can make any adjustments needed. It also gives her time to get mentally prepared to face obstacles that have stopped her over the years and become more determined not to let that happen again.

Lovett likes being in the middle or end of the group as far as when she competes. The last thing she wants is to be one of the first on the course.

Along with competing and running her own gym, Lovett – who has lived in Visalia for 20 years – also deals with being a mother of three. Her 10-year-old son, Malakai, has joined her on many outings to the Bay Area and crushes obstacles as well. Lovett hopes that when he turns 15, they will be able to compete side by side.