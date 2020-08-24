Vincent Martella jumps at chance to work on ‘Phineas and Ferb movie

It had been five years since Vincent Martella had provided the youthful optimistic voice of Phineas Flynn for the long-running animated series “Phineas and Ferb.” But, it took only a matter of seconds for the New York native to get back into the mindset of speaking for the character when he got the call to be part of the new film “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

The new adventures of the fun-loving stepbrothers from the series that ran from 2007-2015 will be available starting Aug. 28 on the streaming service of Disney+.

“We worked with these characters and spent time with these characters for so many years,” Martella says. “I grew up playing Phineas. I was 13 when we started and was 23 when the show went off the air.

“That’s a very long period of time to spend with a character. That’s why I was just excited to get to play the character again.”

Real “Phineas and Ferb” fans know that Martella did get the opportunity once during that five year break to play the character again. That was for a crossover appearance to open the second season of the Disney XD offering “Milo Murphy’s Law” where Martella was the voice of Bradley. But, the movie is the first big opportunity for Martella to go back to the popular character.

The series was built around the idea that Phineas tries to avoid boredom each day of his summer vacation by finding new activities. Helping him is his less-talkative stepbrother Ferb and various neighbors. The large-scale distractions they create range from a backyard beach to a haunted house. Candace Flynn, their sister, tries to reveal their outrageous creations but that never happens.

One of the hallmarks of “Phineas and Ferb” was the writing that earned the show a Daytime Emmy in 2010. Martella stresses that strong work continues with the film.

“Our writers are amazing. I am lucky to get to go into the booth and speak their words and then get to see the final product with all the amazing artwork that, I think, looks even more amazing in the film,” Martella says. “It has always been a pleasure to see what fun idea they come up with. What they could come up within the confines of a summer vacation always impressed me.

“This story in the film is obviously very large since it is ‘Candace Against the Universe’ so it is an intergalactic adventure.”

In “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” step brothers Phineas and Ferb set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace who after being abducted by aliens finds utopia in a far-off planet that is free of pesky little brothers.

Joining Martella in the film are: Ashley Tisdale who is the voice of Candace; Maulik Pancholy the voice of Baljeet; and Dee Bradley Baker who speaks for Perry the Platypus. David Errigo Jr. takes over as the voice of Ferb.

Martella expects the film to be as popular as the series because it will appeal to the same large demographic. “Phineas and Ferb” has not only been a favorite with youngsters but the show has had a strong appeal for adults.

“So many families connected with this show. You would not have parents rolling their eyes when the kids wanted to watch an episode of ‘Phineas and Ferb.’ Instead, they were usually excited,” Martella says. “Then you add the music on top of that with our amazing songwriting we have, we covered almost every genre of music possible within the show.”

The music continues in the film with the original song “Such a Beautiful Day.” That made Martella very happy because along with acting, music has been a big part of his life. He recorded his first album “Time Flies By,” playing the piano and singing.

Martella calls music something he does as a hobby but he takes it very seriously.

“I am an actor and being on a show that has required me to do so many things vocally and sings so many genres of music has really made me such a better musician,” Martella says. “I have learned so many things I have worked with here.

“I appreciate music more because of this experience.”