BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week you have your pick of a video game classic, an assassin who is at it again or a tale of demonry.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Grade C-: The majority of the movie is made up of sequences of Mario or Princess Peach jumping from blocks to girders to floating items and then back to blocks and girders. When this isn’t happening, the group speeds across the rainbow road on carts. Both are key elements of the video games and should be part of the movie. There are just too many of the lifted moments in the film devoted to these scenes.

It is obvious that in an effort to appeal to a wide demographic, the movie fails on all counts because of a weak script, an over dependence on elements lifted directly from the video game and several voice casting mistakes. It is game over very quickly with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” Grade B+: A journey of carnage starts with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovering a path to defeating the mysterious international society known as The High Table. A debt that Wick owes to the group means he will never have a moment of peace.

Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy, the Marchese Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard), with powerful alliances. Defeating him could be the only solution to Wick escaping the world of ultra-violence.

Keanu Reeves does a good job handling all the mayhem choreography but he continues to come across as very wooden when he must deliver a line of dialogue. That is also a similarity the “John Wick” franchise has with Spaghetti Westerns.

Seeing “John Wick: Chapter 4” is like getting on the wildest roller coaster on the planet while juggling scorpions and wearing a firecracker vest. It is an incredible ride that is designed to entertain from the opening moments and the best way to enjoy it is to just hang on.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” Grade C-: Even with a pew full of writers, the plot of “The Pope’s Exorcist” remains fuzzy. It starts out looking as if it will be a referendum on the stance of the Catholic church when it comes to exorcisms but then drifts into a tale of self-doubt and personal sin. The closest it gets to an interesting plotline is the mention of how this demon/devil would like to catch a ride to the Vatican.

All of this gets lost when the battle between good and evil comes down to a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. If this was inspired in any way by the real writings of Father Amorth, then that plan has failed.

Russell Crowe does his best to lift the film from the sludge of familiarity. He shows passion when his work is questioned, reveals a deep pain when talking about his own sins and even provides the very few laughs in the movie.

“Sweetwater” Grade B-: This tale of basketball history unfolds in the late 1940s when the National Basketball Association was made up of all white players. The best black players were barnstorming the country as The Harlem Globetrotters. Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton (Osborne) was by far the best of the touring group with his dazzling skills. He goes on to become one of the first black players in the NBA.

The film shows some weaknesses in production, but the story and production are strong.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 13

“One Ranger”: Unlikely allies form a partnership to bring a terrorist to justice.

“Sakra”: Donnie Yen returns to the director’s chair for the first time in nearly two decades, while also playing the lead role, in the martial arts wuxia adventure.

“The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series”: Includes all 82 episodes from the seven-season run on Adult Swim.

“Moko Jumbie”: A gothic punk Caribbean love story arises in the ruins of a coconut plantation in rural Trinidad.

“Cannibal Cabin”: Group of college students fight for their lives against a team of masked cannibals.

“Bone Cold”: Experienced elite sniper attempts a nightmarish escape after a failed mission.

Available through digital platforms

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World”: George Foreman channels his anger into becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 27.

“Chevalier”: Chevalier de Saint-Georges is the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer.

“Kings of L.A.”: Young man is stuck with a decision that could forever change his life.

“The End of Sex”: A married couple feels the pressures of parenting and adulthood.