Nestled between the Jurassic Park and Transformer attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood is the latest addition to the Southern California theme park. It is the colorful new Super Nintendo World that is now open to the public.

The new addition takes park visitors into a world that they have only known through Mario Bros. videogames. The enclosed world has the same effect as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in that once you enter, there is no way to see any of the other parts of the park.

Jon Corfino, Vice President, Universal Creative, says, “So much time and energy – plus a great partnership with Nintendo – went into creating something this truly unique.

“The thing that is unique about it is that you are on the backlot at Universal Studios and then you go through the Warp Pipe and then you are truly in a world that you are in the game. There is an energy and vibrancy to everything that happens there.”

While wandering through a world loaded with giant mushrooms, visitors can tap specially marked boxes that create the experience of Mario winning coins in the game. There are multiple game play areas designed to be easy enough for a child or tough enough that only an adult with stamina can conquer.

Guests can also amass keys after winning Key Challenges from Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic. Those who collect at least three keys allow access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.

At the center is “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” a ride that gives visitors the chance to face off against the likes of King Boo, Kamek, Bigger Boo and Bowser. Riders wear helmets that have a visor attached to the front. Those who wear glasses often have to struggle with how a 3-D effect is created. Because the images are seen through the visor there is no problem for those who wear glasses.

Four visitors are in each cart but they all get individual scores. This is accomplished by firing at the various creatures that flash across the visor. Just like playing one of the Mario video games, riders must be able to shoot at the villains (and avoid hitting friends) while steering their cast through the attraction.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Mario Bros. arcade game being developed and published by Nintendo. Since then, there have been a long line of Mario Bros. games for home systems produced.

The fact the game has been around so long means that it has been played by multiple generations. The longevity and popularity translates to old and young known and enjoying the games. And, now they can be in that world.

“Every single day when I go out there, I see kids who are 5 – or younger – come out and lose their minds,” Corfino says. “And then I see older people – who are 50 plus – have the same reaction.

“Let’s face it, you go to these great environments that are magical and you think wouldn’t it be great to go there. Now, low and behold, you can. It’s very special.”

One of the options offered during a visit is that visitors can purchase Power-Up Band that have an interactive component designed to help guests level up their experience during their visits within the new addition.

These wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s official free downloadable app and function as a complement to the land’s interactive elements. Guests can compete against other teams to achieve the highest score throughout the day by collecting the most digital coins.

It is not mandatory to purchase the Power-Up Band as the attractions can be enjoyed without them. What having the Band does is create the kind of competitiveness that comes with playing video games.

“There are gamers and those who don’t have any interest in games but everyone can have a great experience,” Corfino says. “Clearly, for those who have the Power-Up Band, you do level up. I think even people who didn’t think they would want to game, this opens up a whole new world for them.”

The Power-Up Band unlocks additional gameplay activities and experiences, such as collecting digital coins and stamps when completing milestones within the land. Park visitors can keep track of how many digital coins they have accumulated through taping boxes or while riding “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” through a list posted to an electronic board or through the Universal Studios app. The list shows rankings that are continuously being updated.

The Power-Up Band works in the new Super Nintendo World and can be used at home when playing one of the Mario Bros. videogames.

No new attraction would be complete without a themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store. A word of warning to those who are fans of Princess Peach. While she does make appearances to have her photo made with fans, finding merchandise based on her is almost impossible.