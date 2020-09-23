‘Utopia’ described as ‘Goonies’ meets ‘Marathon Man’

Comic books have been a source of entertainment and reading material since the 1930s. The colorful panels also have been a spark of major inspiration for numerous television shows and movies.

The new eight-episode Amazon Prime Video series, “Utopia” looks at what would happen if hidden in a popular comic book were clues that reflected tragic events taking place in the real world. An eclectic group of fans devoted to a comic book called “Utopia” recognize the connection and go on a mission to save the world.

Best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”), is the executive producer of “Utopia.” Her series is based on the 2013 British production of the same name. Flynn stresses that her version is not just an Americanized adaptation of the original.

“I was interested in different things, different tones. It is a story at its core about a group of comic book nerds who are out to get Utopia because they think it has different answers to their problems, some of which are very personal, some of which are fighting this pandemic that they believe possibly is going to change the end of the world,” Flynn says. “And so, I stood with that basic DNA and then kind of went from there where my own interest rested.

“I really was inspired by the 1970s conspiracy thrillers and paranoia thrillers, stuff like ‘Parallax View’ and ‘Marathon Man.’”

When Flynn pitched the idea to studio executives he described the series that he wanted to make as being “The Goonies” meets “Marathon Man.” Her blueprint was that a ragtag group of unlikely heroes would get caught up in an incredibly dark conspiracy. Unlike the British series that had a very glossy look to its design, Flynn wanted her version to come across as more ragged and dirty.

Her ragtag group that meets online and bonds over the love of the book includes Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton). Their efforts to find the truth brings them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world.

Borges – who starred in “You’re the Worst” and “Living with Yourself” – was impressed with how well Flynn was able to weave all of the elements of a conspiracy thriller into a dark comedy.

“There’s moments where you know, it just grabs you by the throat and then there’s moments when there’s levels of brevity and you get to kind of float along and enjoy it, and then it (expletive deleted) grabs you again,” Borges says. “It’s nice to interweave between those, and get quite a bit of laughs along the way.

“It helps the mind, it helps the soul cleanse and continues to progress the plot forward and the characters forward.”

The important thing Flynn wanted to get across in her “Utopia” was an understanding of why this group of people would be so fascinated with the comic book – aside from wanting to save the planet. Part of that understanding will be presented through the panels in the comic book shown in the series that was created by Brazilian artist Gérald Ruiz.

Flynn says, “I knew right from the beginning that he was the person I wanted. We would send him kind of panels describing the imagery and he would send back these originals. We were able to hide Easter eggs within the panels to have this extra layer of fun, like that you could look at it and enjoy it.

“But that you could also kind of find different clues as you were going along. So it was really just fun and I thought that was a really helpful way. I didn’t want people to just see a flash of it and not quite get why it had this spot line.”

The cast of “Utopia” also includes: John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie; Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns; Farrah Mackenzie as Alice; Christopher Denham as Arby; and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

“Utopia” will be available on the streaming service of Amazon Prime starting Sept. 25.