‘Upside-Down Magic” casts positive spell on Vicki Lewis

(KGET) — Taking on the role of tough-as-nails Headmaster Knightslinger in the new Disney Channel production “Upside Down Magic” – set to debut at 8 p.m. July 31 – was easy for Vicki Lewis.

“I don’t know why, but I have a knack for playing a villain,” Lewis says accenting the response with a hardy laugh. “I don’t know where that comes from but as I have gotten older, my sarcasm and point of view kind of fits well in a non-threatening villain.

“It is easy for me to find. I rehearsed it for the audition and then just found it. She must have been living in there somewhere.”

In the Disney Channel original movie, 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace (Izabela Rose) discovers she can change into various animals while her best friend, Reina Carvajal (Siena Agudong), can manipulate flames. Those skills are good enough to get them both accepted to the Sage Academy for Magical Studies that is under the guidance of Headmaster Knightslinger.

Reina’s expert ability to harness the power of fire lands her at the top of her class of those known as Flares. Things don’t go so well for Nory as her wonky magic sends her to a class for those with Upside-Down Magic, otherwise known as UDM. Headmaster Knightslinger (Lewis) believes the UDM’s unconventional powers leave them vulnerable to dangerous and evil “shadow magic,” Nory and her fellow UDM classmates set out to prove that Upside-Down Magic beats right side up.

Lewis knew her role was to be the villain of the story but at the same time she wanted to make sure that her character didn’t end up coming across as only being a nemesis. She worked hard to show a good streak underneath the headmaster’s toughness.

“I think underneath she was sad that she had to take this point of view to protect the school,” Lewis says. “She became rigid in that thinking to protect the children even though it came off as the villain.

“I hope she comes off accessible because I had so much fun playing her.”

The urge is to say the role in “Upside Down Magic” is very different from anything Lewis has done in film, TV or on stage. But, Lewis has played so many different parts that there really is no norm to the type roles she takes.

There’ no question that she’s best known for playing Beth for six seasons of comedy series “Newsradio” but Lewis recently as Countess Lili in Dark Tresnik’s production of “Anastasia” on Broadway. She starred as Velma Kelly in the Broadway revival of “Chicago” opposite Charlotte D’ambious and portrayed Gloria Thorpe in the Broadway revival of “Damn Yankees.”

Her TV credits include “Three Sisters,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Blacklist,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Bones,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Dirt,” “Doll and Em,” “Seinfeld,” “Home Improvement” and “Murphy Brown.” Her film work includes “Godzilla,” “Mousehunt,” “Pushing Tin,” “Breakfast of Champions,” and The Ugly Truth.”

“Upside Down Magic” is based on a series of books by Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle, and Emily Jenkins. There has been no announcement made as to whether the other books will be turned into movies. If the series continues, Lewis would happily return to the role because she enjoyed playing the character so much. She also loved working with the cast of young actors who she found to be “quite special.”

There are other reasons Lewis would enjoy being part of a franchise. She likes that “Upside Down Magic” is a family-friendly production because of the need for safe entertainment.

“I don’t want this to sound wrong but this movie did come at a perfect time when families are trying to educate their children. They are trying to be teachers. They are all together all the time and they are trying to find ways to keep their children occupied,” Lewis says. “This is perfectly timed in a horrible way.”

Along with the entertaining aspects, Lewis is proud the film does such an impressive job of delivering a very serious message without being preachy. The key takeaway from “Upside Down Magic” is that it is our differences that make us special and important.