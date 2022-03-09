BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greg Daniels has offered a look at the workings of the corporate and government worlds through his series “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” The Emmy Award-winning writer and executive producer used a blend of comedy and drama to make those explorations.

He has used that same approach to look at life and death.

The latest TV project from Daniels, the Prime Video series “Upload,” is a sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future. Not only can you have hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores, technology has created a way for humans to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. The second season starts March 11 on the streaming service of Amazon.

Robbie Amell plays a young app developer who ends up in the hospital after a self-driving car accident. He must decide quickly which end he prefers. That decision is made when he is pressured by his shallow girlfriend (Allegra Edwards).

He ends up in a luxurious afterlife known as Lakeview under the watchful eye of his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo). The charm of the afterlife begins to fade as a mystery unfolds. In season two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life where his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship while his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora.

Amell’s career had followed a more dramatic path before taking on the central figure in “Upload.” But, the Canadian actor found dealing with comedy easier because of the man behind the project.

“When you are lucky enough to have Greg Daniels giving you the words to say then the comedy is less of something you need to work on and you just try to not screw it up,” Amell says. “I think comedy makes drama hit so much harder. Having Greg Daniels to help balance that tone and find the places for the comedy and for the drama makes my job a lot easier.”

Drama had dominated his career up to “Upload,” but Amell does have some comedy experience as one of his first jobs was the 2008 series “True Jackson, VP.” The Nickelodeon series revolved around a teenager (Keke Palmer) who becomes the vice president of a fashion house. Amell is better known for his work on more dramatic offerings such as “The Flash,” “The Tomorrow People” and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.”

Being funny starts with the scripts from Daniels and the writing team. Amell has also found that going for laughs is a lot easier because of the chemistry the cast members have. The cast of “Upload” also includes Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Josh Banday and Andrea Rosen.

One of the major layers of “Upload” is the romantic element and that includes the odd triangle of Nathan, the dead character played by Amell, his live handler Nora portrayed by Allo and the maybe dead/maybe alive Ingrid handled by Edwards. Nathan and Ingrid were a very serious couple before death got in the way. Once Nathan got to his afterlife, he made a quick connection to Nora.

Events at the end of the first season with Ingrid showing up in the afterlife adds new degrees of difficulty to the love triangle.

“I think Ingrid is surprised by how there is a lack of romance,” Edwards says. “Now that she has done this thing that she thought would spark more, and would solve every question she has in her relationship, I think her journey is recognizing the emptiness.”

She gets to play the pain that comes when Ingrid realizes her relationship with Nathan has no foundation. Edwards sees Ingrid’s point of the love triangle to be very lonely.

Edwards comes well prepared to handle the pain and comedy of “Upload” having worked as a professional actor for more than a decade. Her wide variety of previous acting jobs include “Orange is the New Black,” “The Mindy Project,” “Briarpatch” and “The Last Tycoon.”

Along with the jokes and affairs of the heart, another layer of “Upload” has to deal with life and death issues. Allo’s character is part of the romance but she is also a major conduit between what is going on in the living and afterlife worlds. A lot of the messages in terms of life and death come through her character’s actions including dealing with a dying relative.

That meant Allo had to wrap her head around the mind-blowing topics of the precious nature of life and what happens when that ends.

“Death is a part of life and there is not a lot you can do to escape that,” Allo says. “I think ‘Upload’ poses a great question. If you can extend your life – depending on how much money you have – what do you do?

“With Nora, she exists between these worlds. She is able to see the beauty of technology and what technology affords us.”