Robert Lopez graduated from college with the desire to tell a story about ordinary people but do it as a musical. The reaction to his idea was often negative.

“They were always telling me, ‘No, it has to be set long ago and far away. It has to be characters that are larger than life, that have external obstacles and adversaries and all that stuff,” Lopez says.

Lopez created those kinds of musicals with “Book of Mormon” and “Avenue Q” plus songs for the animated film “Frozen” but he was convinced that he could make a contemporary musical that followed ordinary people and it would be very interesting. His solution was to have the musical take place in someone’s head.

He knew that there’s a lot of songs and emotion and yearning going on in everyone’s head. Other people just never get to see that and the reveal would be his project.

That idea resulted in the Hulu production “Up Here” scheduled to launch on the streaming service on March 24. The romantic comedy set in 1999 stars Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes as a couple learning the highs and lows of falling in love.

Whitman, who is best known for “Arrested Development” and “Good Girls,” found the unique design of the musical both a challenge and a lot of fun.

“The rehearsing process was incredible. We basically recorded an album and rehearsed every single dance number every day for a month before we even started filming. It was all in one building, so it was almost like camp,” Whitman says. “So getting to be able to record all that music and really going through the process with them about the layers that were underneath what we were singing, it was such an unbelievable experience for me.

“Yes, there was a lot of rehearsing, but it all felt like it was all part of creating this medium and not like, ‘Oh, God. We have to get there two hours early today to get tossed around by a bunch of cuties’.”

The role in “Up Here” is a major change from the recent work for Valdes. Before becoming part of the musical series, he portrayed the mega nerd Cisco on “The Flash.”

But, he had a musical background long before becoming part of the superhero world. Valdes co-wrote a musical while he was in college and performed in such stage productions as “High School Musical,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Jersey Boys.”

His history in the musical world was a big reason Valdes was so excited about auditioning for “Up Here.”

“I come from theater. I did musical theater for a long time, and I was kind of a bit of a newcomer to doing things on camera, to working on TV,” Valdes says. “So it kind of elevated the auditioning experience to something more. I definitely wanted the job a lot more than I usually do when I’m auditioning.”

He felt that the project was so right for him that any of the normal doubts and fears he would have trying out for a part disappeared. That made it easier for him to put all his energy into landing the role.

Valdes also praises the creative team for making the production so easy.

“Ordinarily, I think it’s really tough to streamline the process of shooting a musical,” Valdes says. “But I think we had such an experienced team when it came to all those aspects that they were able to really make this thing come together in a really ingenious way that made it easier for all of us.

“I think it was rigorous, but the fact that it was all kind of in‑house in the same building really made it a lot more dealable, if that’s a word.”

The process became known as “Up Here University.” There were three rooms where the actors would go from singing to choreography to acting.

Whitman found herself spending a lot of time in the room where she could work on her singing. Because she started acting at such a young age, Whitman has always felt comfortable delivering lines and playing a character.

She found that singing in front of a camera was a very different experience.

“There is something about singing that, to me, is so vulnerable and terrifying because it’s like the direct window into my soul. It’s always been this extremely vulnerable thing for me,” Whitman says. “Something I’ve always been really passionate about is doing things that I haven’t done before. I sang a little bit on ‘Parenthood,’ which was terrifying but amazing, because all the cast was watching, and it was genuinely like they were my family and supporting me there.

“I’ve always loved doing it, but it’s never been something that I felt brave enough to do. Then when this project came along. I was so nervous.”