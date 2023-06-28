Universal Studios Hollywood will hold its annual fireworks show to mark the Fourth of July. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with Universal Studios Hollywood are not only getting ready for one holiday but are looking ahead to a second.

The first holiday that will be commemorated at the Southern California theme park is Independence Day. This will include the annual display of Fourth of July fireworks, live music, themed décor and more. All festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

Throughout the day, guests can experience Universal Studios Hollywood’s rides and attractions to the rhythmic beats of a fife and drum band. The festivities will ramp up at 9 p.m. with a colorful firework display accompanied by familiar Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites.

While that is going on, plans are already forming for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights at the theme park. Included in this year’s displays will be one that dares guests to survive “The Last of Us.” Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game comes to life as an all-new haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning Sept. 7.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann says.

“The Last of Us” video game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is set in a ravaged civilization where Infected and hardened survivors run rampant. “The Last of Us” haunted houses will take guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected.

As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.

John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood says, “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights.”

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with the screams beginning Sept. 7. Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options, including General Admission, UniversalExpress, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the new Early Access Ticket,which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), the premiumR.I.P. Tourplus thepopular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, that allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

Halloween Horror Nights will run select nights through Oct. 31. Additional details, including new haunted houses, will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Additional information about Universal Studios Hollywood is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.