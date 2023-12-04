Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the holidays with attractions ranging from Who-Ville to Hogwarts.

Through the end of the year, the Grinch – along with his faithful dog Max – joins a group of Whos for a nightly tree lighting of the Grinchmas tree that stands more than 65-feet tall.

The theme park also will present the light show “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.” The castle lights up for the holidays and brightens up the streets of Hogsmeade. Park visitors can enjoy a hot Butterbeer while the Frog Choir puts a holiday spin on its performances.

The celebrations don’t end with Christmas as Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to ring in 2024 with Eve, a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring multiple dance locations, a fireworks display and access to select rides and attractions on Dec, 31 with extended hours until 2 a.m.

Included in the price of theme park admission, Eve begins with a full day of theme park fun as guests can enjoy rides and attractions before transitioning to a park-wide celebration and special midnight countdown to 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s night begins at 9 p.m. as the theme park transforms into a celebration, including designated dance party zones with DJs spinning a medley of music from pop, rock and hip-hop to EDM and Latin music. Unique photo opportunities located around the theme park will also provide a sparkling backdrop to capture and share memorable moments from the night.

Guests will countdown and toast to the new year as a fireworks display punctuates the nighttime sky. Plus, a winter snowfall and confetti will add to the celebratory feel in the air within designated areas.

An array of food and beverages, champagne, beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. Guests must be 21+ and have a valid photo ID to purchase alcoholic beverages.

The theme park is also a place to do some holiday shopping such as purchasing the Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Pass. The annual pass comes in Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Holiday festivities at Universal Studios Hollywood run daily now through Jan. 1, 2024. To purchase tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, which includes Holidays and Eve access, guests can go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood, located just outside the theme park, is also stocked for shopping and dining. The Universal Studios Store offers a selection of items from popular attractions found within the theme park.

Disney Resort gets in holiday spirit

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will run through Jan. 7, 2024. The celebration at the theme parks offers Disney experiences guests of all ages can enjoy such as Disney Festival of Holidays, the “Believe…In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectacular and “snowfall” in the Downtown Disney District.

Some favorite Disney characters celebrate the holidays this year with festive new outfits at Disneyland Park and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure Park. For the first time, characters will also get into the spirit of the season at Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.

Cultural celebrations in Disney California Adventure Park with Disney Festival of Holidays Disney Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure Park draws inspiration from the diverse dishes and cherished traditions of Christmas, Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

Park visitors may purchase a Sip and Savor Pass, which offers eight coupon tabs to be shared among friends and family. Valid for the entirety of this season’s Disney Festival of Holidays, foodies may redeem their tabs for food and nonalcoholic beverages from eight marketplaces and select dining locations in Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! returns to Paradise Gardens Park for its tenth season. Paradise Garden Grill is serving many new menu items such as the shareable loaded torta and chocolate cake flan. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and The Three Caballeros will debut colorful new celebratory attire that creatively weave elements of traditional Latin American fashion with holiday motifs through playful textured fabrics and vibrant floral embroidery.

Décor brightens the season throughout Disneyland Resort, featuring grand Christmas trees decorated with uniquely themed ornaments in both theme parks, the Downtown Disney District, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel.

Icicles and snow-capped turrets adorn Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, and with a bit of Disney magic, “snow” is scheduled to fall every night in select areas of Disneyland Park. “Snow” is also scheduled to fall in the Downtown Disney District nightly every half hour from 6-10 p.m. between Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes through Dec. 31.

At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a new gingerbread house inspires amateur gingerbread architects with its intricate design inspired by pastries.

Mickey Mouse and some of his friends don all-new outfits in Disneyland, putting a spin on the classic red and green with midcentury modern-inspired looks. Through Dec. 24, Santa Claus poses for jolly family photos, making stops in Critter Country in Disneyland, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel.

“A Christmas Fantasy” Parade in Disneyland Park features characters from Disney Animation’s “Frozen,” Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” and more. The “Believe…In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectacular illuminates the night sky over Disneyland Park with fireworks and sprinklings of snow.