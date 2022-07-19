Executives with Universal Studios Hollywood are banking on the public saying yes to “Nope.” In conjunction with the opening of the new feature film from Jordan Peele Friday, the original set of Jupiter’s Claim that was used to film the tale of terror will become part of the Southern California theme park’s tram tour attraction.

This is the first piece of a film that has been added to the tour since a major suburb set from “War of the Worlds” became part of the tram experience. It is the first time that a set from a feature film has become part of the tram ride on the day it opens theatrically.

Peele says, “I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of backlot life.

“Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Jon Corfino, Vice President, Universal Creative, and his team are always looking for ways to make additions to the theme park. He calls the new attraction a matter of perfect timing as he met with Peele at the filming site during production.

“We walked around the entire area and had a great conversation with Jordan. That started the whole process,” Corfino says. “It was just one of those moments that don’t often happen where things came together in terms of timing.

“It was the right film. The right franchise. The right director. The right group of sets for a space that we were looking at already.”

The space where the set has been added is located just beyond the “War of the Worlds” tram spot. A new road was created to take the trams through Jupiter’s Claim before continuing on to the “Fast & Furious” attraction.

Jupiter’s Claim – set in Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley in the film – is a family-fun theme park based on the California Gold Rush owned and operated by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun). Jupiter’s Claim becomes the central location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena that leads them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.

The Jupiter’s Claim set, created by production designer Ruth DeJong, was disassembled after the filming and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood where it was reconstructed on site, complete with original props and details from the film.

This was very different from the set from “Back to the Future” that is part of the tour route. That is a permanent set on the lot that has been used in a variety of film and TV projects.

Corfino credits his team and the production team on “Nope” for making the new attraction possible despite the logistical nightmare of it having to be moved to the lot. He points out that sets used in filming and those on the lot are often constructed quite differently. There had to be detailed coordination to be able to make sure the tram riders were seeing the real set used in the filming.

The addition of Jupiter’s Claim is just the latest in the continuing efforts by the team at Universal Studios Hollywood to improve the connection between films and TV projects and fans.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience,” Scott Strobl, EVP and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, says. “Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies.

“We couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

Following the success of “Get Out” and “Us,” Peele signed an exclusive deal with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group for film and television projects. “Nope” reunites the filmmaker with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Some of the attractions along the tram route come with additional surprises such as a special greeting at the Bates Motel. Corfino won’t say if Jupiter’s Claim has any special surprises.

“But looking at what we have done, anything is possible,” Corfino says.

Go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.

