Universal offers pass; Disney Parks celebrate Lunar New Year

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are celebrating the Lunar New Year. (Photo courtesy of Disneyland Resorts)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The team at Universal Studios Hollywood is optimistic that the world will not be shutting down again due to the pandemic. That’s why the annual pass to visit the Southern California amusement park is now available. Plus, it is possible to save up to $50 but purchasing it through the studio’s online site through April 7.

Pass Members benefit from a variety of exclusive incentives including discounts on general admission tickets for friends and family to the theme park. There are also perks connected with the “Halloween Horror Nights” and other special events.

Additionally, pass members can enjoy sweepstakes opportunities and discounts at participating CityWalk locations.

More information about Annual Pass options are available here. Blackout dates apply to select passes and reservations may be required for return visits. Additional restrictions apply.

Happy New Year

To ring in the Year of the Tiger, the Disneyland Resort is inviting guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13

The limited-time event is a tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures with a touch of Disney magic, featuring Asian-inspired food and drinks, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise and exciting entertainment.

Highlights include:

New float: “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession” returns with a new float for Mulan and Mushu featuring lanterns that come aglow for after-sunset performances.

Guests may spot Tigger, Mulan and Mushu, Mickey and Minnie, and the Three Little Pigs – all dressed in festive attire. Under the forest canopy in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, guests can encounter Raya, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as she makes her debut at the Disneyland Resort.

Special dishes: Lunar New Year Marketplaces offer an array of Asian-inspired dishes. Guests may purchase the “Sip and Savor” pass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplace kiosks and dining locations.

To take home: Special Lunar New Year merchandise will be available for purchase, including a commemorative Spirit Jersey.

To enjoy the Lunar New Year celebration and for a limited time this spring, Southern California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort for as little as $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket – available for redemption now through May 26. This is subject to park reservation availability.

The Disneyland Resort also has special hotel offers with up to 25% off select stays.