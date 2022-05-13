BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A so-so action movie and a top-notch documentary series are among this week’s new entertainment options.

“Unchartered” Grade 2 ½ stars: This action film that focuses on a street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) who is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago is a cheap knockoff in the world of movies. It would love to be “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “National Treasure” but it comes up as a second-rate attempt to match those better films.

The film starts as a rather typical robbery for the duo but soon turns into a race around the globe to find the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas) can get his hands on it. Moncada is driven by the belief his family has the rightful claim to the treasure.

Director Ruben Fleischer (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”) looks to have purchased a paint-by-numbers guide to making a buddy action movie. There is the very familiar mix of witty banter between the mismatched partners and big action sequences. But, the banter grows old and a flying boat moment looks good but tests all limits of believability.

Except for decent work by Holland, “Uncharted” comes up short in all areas. The fact it never fails in those areas makes the movie both watchable and forgettable.

“Abraham Lincoln” Grade 3 ½ stars: The History Channel three-part series offers a detailed look into the life and times of the President Abraham Lincoln. It is based on the book Leadership: In Turbulent Times by presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin. The production features expert interviews, archival photos and news accounts, Lincoln’s letters, writings and speeches.

“Abraham Lincoln” includes interviews with President Barack Obama and Gen. Stan McCrystal plus historians Christy Coleman, Dr. Allen Guelzo, Dr. Edna Greene Medford, Harold Holzer, Dr. Caroline Janney and Dr. Catherine Clinton.

The series looks at Lincoln from his impoverished childhood to his days as a young prairie lawyer and budding politician. Along with the well-known parts of his life, the production dives deeper into the lesser-known aspects of Lincoln’s life and leadership through scenes where his humility, empathy, resilience, ambition, political acumen and humor are on full display.

Graham Sibley took on the challenge of being the latest actor to portray Abraham Lincoln. He brings a dignity and power to the role that serves as a solid foundation for the production.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 10

“Dog”: U.S. Army Ranger (Channing Tatum) agrees to transport a difficult dog to a funeral.

“Nancy Drew: Season Three”: The young sleuth continues to deal with supernatural mysteries in this CW Network series.

“Indemnity”: Man must find answers to the mystery surrounding his wife’s death.

Available through digital platforms

“Morbius”: Jared Leto stars in this adaptation of the Marvel Comics story of a doctor who takes on vampire-like qualities. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 14.

“Private Property”: A drunken party leads to major secrets being revealed.

“Night Caller”: Telephone psychic is pulled into a complex web of mystery when she receives a call from a serial killer.

“Monstrous”: Laura (Christina Ricci) and her 7-year-old son flee her abusive ex-husband and try to settle into a new life in an idyllic and remote lakeside farmhouse.