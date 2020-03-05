Two ‘Critter Fixers’ featured in new Nat Geo Wild series

PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) — The first time Dr. Vernard Hodges got an email asking if he would like to star in his own television series, he did what he thinks most people would do in such a situation.



“I ignored it,” Hodges says. “I thought it was just spam.”

Fortunately for him, the television producers didn’t give up and finally called him at his office. That’s when Hodges realized that this was a real offer so the next thing he did was call his best friend and partner in the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Terrence Ferguson.

The response Hodges got was not enthusiastic. He waited for a few seconds after pitching the idea and then finally he heard Ferguson say, “Yeah. OK.”



The pair have a lot more enthusiasm now as their six-part series for Nat Geo Wild, “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” begins at 10 p.m. March 7 on the cable channel. Ferguson stresses they were both excited from the start but the suggestion of being on TV caught them off guard.

Now they are having fun with the program. During an interview at the Television Critics Winter meetings, they talk about how cameras rolled while they tended to a wide array of animals in the rural community one hundred miles south of Atlanta.

They treat and care for more than 20,000 patients with many cases offering strange challenges. The Critter Fixers are constantly bombarded with unique cases such as a police dog with cactus thorns around her eye to a potbelly pig with life-threatening lacerations suffered in a wild animal attack.

Dr. Ferguson, who grew up in rural Talbotton, GA., discovered his caring nature for animals at a young age, bringing strays in off the streets and actually nursing his first pet, a dog, back to health after it had been hit by a car.

“The dog got better and I thought that was God’s way of telling me I should be an animal doctor,” Dr. Ferguson says. “So I told my mother I wanted to be an animal doctor.



“She said it is called a ‘veterinarian.’ My mother was an educator and I can vividly recall her cutting the letters out of construction paper and I would have to put them in order.”

He embarked on a career in healing animals long before college, spending his summers volunteering at local veterinary clinics. Dr. Ferguson received his undergraduate degree from Fort Valley State University and later earned his DVM from Tuskegee College of Veterinary Medicine.

After graduating, he formed a partnership with Dr. Hodges who was raised in Peach County, GA. That’s where Godges grew up around lots of animals and developed a passion early for understanding and helping them. He was working on a degree in fisheries biology but soon switched to a larger field of study at the Tuskegee College of Veterinary Medicine.

For the record, the first pet for Dr. Hodges was a turtle.



Their love of animals is important because they tend to deal with some very emotional humans when they have a pet or farm animal having health issues. They understand the bond is so tight that they often spend as much time with the owners and the animals.

Dr. Ferguson says, “Well one great thing about where we are, we’re in a small area. So, we preach family. When you come to Critter Fixer, you’re going to be treated like family. When you come in, you’re going to get a hug. We’re going to ask about your kids because we’ve grown together, we’ve been there for 20 years.

“So, when we are talking with clients, the one thing that we don’t want to do is make them feel embarrassed. We want to talk to them or work with them so they have an understanding and we’re not trying to be where we’re the teacher/ student. We’re trying to be on the same level.”

They have both adjusted to life with cameras around them all the time and are happy to share their animal knowledge. A bigger reason they agreed to star in the show is that only just over 2% of all veterinarians are African-American. Both doctors are thankful for the platform where they can be an example and inspire other men and women to continue this profession.

Dr. Ferguson adds, “This is a profession that we love and a profession that we want to go on for thousands of years. We try to do our part; we do a lot of mentoring. We have a lot of students and young kids. They come in, and we don’t turn anybody away. Anybody wants to come in, they want to shadow us, we make sure that we make time for them because we feel as though one reason that we are here as veterinarians is to be able to give back and be a positive example.”

They are moved to inspire but both agree they would have never agreed to be on a television show on their own. Hodges doesn’t believe it would be possible to handle all of the demands of a veterinary hospital without having a partner.

“There is just so much going on. And, it is great to have someone to bounce ideas off of,” Hodges says. “Some of what he do is monotonous and some is exciting. But, it is great to have someone to work with.”