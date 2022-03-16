BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s game on for the streaming service of Paramount+ with the launch of “Halo,” a new series based on the iconic Xbox franchise. The first episode will be available starting March 24.

More than 82 million copies of “Halo” have been sold worldwide grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue. Despite the massive popularity of the video game over the past 20 years, the process of adapting it to a television series has taken eight years.

Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill explains that the long process was caused by the challenge of trying to put together the right creative people. Their monumental task was to tell the story of the epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

The series stars Pablo Schreiber (“American Gods”) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor (“Halo” game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Unlike a video game, the characters in the TV version of “Halo” are being brought to life by actors. Schreiber is well aware of the pressure he faces playing Master Chief.

“Master Chief is obviously one of the most iconic characters of all time, one of the most heroic characters of all time,” Schreiber says. “So, the opportunity to get to explore those themes and ideas, the relationship between the warrior and the hero, what are the similarities and where do they diverge, is what’s really interesting for me.

“One of the biggest things that we have to deal with here is the difference in making a video game versus making a TV show. And we’re very squarely in the Halo universe. It’s a show for people who love the Halo universe, and it’s a show for people who are just discovering the Halo universe.”

Cast members came to the production with varied backgrounds in regards to the video game. Some were well aware of the story having played the game while others had little exposure to the long-running saga.

The task of playing the character was made a little easier for Schreiber because he was able to look at the numerous versions of the “Halo” video games to see the history of the character. It’s not often when an actor can take on a role with 20 years of history to use as a basis for a performance.

But, Schreiber only became familiar with the game after being cast.

“My experience with Halo is limited. I grew up without television or video games, and so I’m on a new journey of learning about Halo that started when I was approached with this,” Schreiber says. “My entry point is always story. So that’s the thing that blew me away the most about starting to learn about the game.”

McElhone describes her history with the video game as being a little strange. Her first experience with it was finding her husband playing the game with their 1-year-old son in his lap. She saw the game as more of a distraction in their household.

That is why she finds being part of the cast such an odd experience.

“It’s very, very strange that it should come back around, and here I find myself as part of the team bringing it to TV, which is thrilling for all my kids because they all love playing Halo,” McElhone says. “I personally wasn’t a big gamer, but I witnessed a lot of gaming. So, I feel there is a kind of legacy. In terms of Halsey. Everyone knows from the game who she is.

“I’m hoping that I’m building on that. I guess where we were coming in, we were trying to sort of deepen some of the other elements of the characters and to try and perhaps build a few more branches on the tree.”

Yerin Ha – who plays Kwan Ha – grew up watching her brother play the games. When she got the role, she tried playing the game but could never get past level two because she would get motion sickness. Ha laughs and says she hopes to do a better job in the TV show.

Charlie Murphy did not have a lot of practical experience playing “Halo” but that didn’t matter. The character of Makee that Murphy plays was created for the series.

Additional cast members of “Halo” include Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Shabana Azmi (“Fire”), Natasha Culzac (“The Witcher”), Olive Gray (“Half Moon Investigations”), Bentley Kalu (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Kate Kennedy (“Catastrophe”) and Danny Sapani (“Penny Dreadful”).

It took eight years to get the first season of “Halo” to the small screen but there will be no delay for the second season. Officials with Paramount+ ordered a second season weeks before the series launch.