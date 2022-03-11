BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pixar has found the right formula of mixing stunning visuals with smart stories. But the animated films from the company have been so entertaining over the years that the very serious messages being presented in the stories can easily be overlooked.

“WALL-E” is purely entertaining as a robot in space story but it deals with the very heavy issues of gluttony, excessiveness and complacency. All of the “Toy Story” tales have embraced issues of the transformation that happens when growing up and the lasting nature of true friendship.

Look deeply at “Brave,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Coco,” “Soul” or any of the other animated offerings from the company and there is an important message being told through the colorful characters. That practice continues with “Turning Red.”

Taken at face value, “Turning Red” is a colorful tale of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a young girl who must deal with the monster inside her. The struggle – that unfolds 20 years ago in a quiet Asian section of Toronto – is told with some of the most stunning visuals Pixar has ever produced and would be reason enough to recommend the film.

Just like past Pixar films, “Turning Red” has a deeper side. The film from co-writer/director Domee Shi is an examination of the emotional and physical transformation a young person faces as they begin to mature. The most obvious manifestation of the change is the “red beast” that Mei faces. The moment in her life when she starts having her menstrual cycle is not a subtle as some of the other Pixar stories but the subject is generally handled in metaphoric terms.

Mei –who is as confident as she is dorky – has spent her life obeying the strict rules of her mother, Ming (Sandra Oh). Her obedience has reached the point of such obsession, she has found little life outside school and working at the family temple.

This all changes when Mei begins to experience new feelings when it comes to her attraction to boys and a growing need for more independence. These emotions are what trigger her transformation into a giant red panda, a beast that has been part of her family’s heritage that dates back centuries.

While Mei believes she’s become a monster, her mother explains that what is happening to her is natural and can be dealt with the same way every woman in their family has faced the change. It starts with Mei learning to control her erratic emotions that keep bringing out the beast in her.

Shi continues to explore the complexities of what it means to face more mature emotions as Mei begins to rebel against the strict world she has embraced all her life. Her actions range from selecting more personal interests over family obligations and a willingness to sneak out of the house to attend a boy-girl party.

The story is focused on Mei’s changes but it has a very important message for parents. “Turning Red” is a reminder that many parents faced their own versions of turning red when they were younger and should remember those trials as they deal with their children. The film stresses how the best way to hold on tight to a child is to loosen your grip.

Shi and co-writer Julia Cho have created a story that is both specific and universal. It is a major plus that “Turning Red” introduces more diversity to the animation world. But, while the story unfolds in a distinct community, the elements of the pressures of dealing with growing up, what it mends to be a good parent and the power of friendship cut across every demographic.

The bonus is the stunning visual work done by the filmmakers. There are so many details – from the red panda’s fur to items in the temple – that a single viewing isn’t sufficient to fully appreciate the production. Each Pixar film gets technologically better and “Turning Red” is the most creatively stunning work to date.

Not only will the film get attention at the Oscars next year but there is a potential Oscar-nominated song written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell. “Nobody Like U” performed by the animated boy band of 4*Town is one of the catchiest tunes in an animate film since “Let It Go” in “Frozen.”

All of this means “Turning Red” is that very welcomed offering that has something to entertain – and teach – all ages.

Unlike the majority of Pixar productions, “Turning Red” will not open in theaters but will only be available through the streaming service of Disney+ starting March 11.

Movie review

Turning Red

3 1/2 stars

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan , James Hong.

Director: Domee Shi

Rated: PG for suggestive material, language

Running time: 100 minutes.