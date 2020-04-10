‘Trolls World Tour’ comes directly to your home

Universal Studios is coming to the rescue of those who have been on lockdown for weeks and are desperately looking for something original to watch. “Trolls World Tour” is getting released directly to homes rather than having a theatrical run.

This unique release schedule is delivering home entertainment for all ages. “Trolls World Tour” is the kind of explosion of glittering visuals and catchy familiar tunes that will – at a minimum – be a welcome distraction for youngsters and have their parents tapping their toes.

Trolls Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are back and have learned there are six different Trolls tribes where each is devoted to genres of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. The harmony is disrupted when Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) want to replace all of the musical formats with a hard rock beat. It is up to Poppy and Branch to save the Troll worlds note by note.

Overall, “Trolls World Tour” comes up short of the original 2016 animated offering that pulled in approximately $350 million. It’s not just that generally sequels fail to live up to the original, but the movie has lost the flashy sense of discovery that was in the first film. And, while the music is good, it does not have a memorable tune like Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” that was a wonderful surprise in “Trolls.”

Just because it’s not as good as the original doesn’t mean you should not check out the film. It is equally as stunning visually as director Walt Dohrn (who was a co-director on “Trolls”) and co-director David P. Smith layer vivid colors on top of flashy images to create a look that has not been as visual since the psychedelic era in the ‘60s. If there was a way to overdose on hues, this film would be extremely addictive.

The film was scheduled to be released in theaters on April 10 but that was changed because of people being urged to stay at home. It is nice there will be something original to watch at home but it is a shame “Trolls World Tour” can’t be seen on a large screen. That would make the visuals even more spectacular.

The voice casting is again very solid with Kendrick and Timberlake leading the high-haired pack. The casting of Sam Rockwell as the country music-loving Hickory and Osborne as the Rock king are highlights. And while Rachel Bloom is an incredibly talented performer, her performances of heavy rock tunes like “Crazy Train” or “Rock You Like a Hurricane” don’t have the grizzled vocals needed to make the music heart pounding.

There is a problem with the script as written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky and Elizabeth Tippet. Too much time is spent setting up the history of why there are so many different musical genres. The main audience for this film will be youngsters and a simpler plot featuring the efforts by the Rock world to dominate all music would have been better.

This committee of writers have also created a tale that spends a lot of time trying to get across the very politically correct views about how it is OK to be different. It is a wonderful idea but in this case it feels a little forced. Such is the problem with making animated films where a story balance is sought to make it appealing to all ages.

“Trolls World Tour” ends up being cinema’s version of cotton candy. It’s colorful, super sweet and extremely light. There’s little substance but sometimes – especially when searching for new distractions – a little fluff goes a long way.

The animated film is now available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99 through Video on Demand. This will certainly be a savings for families who can make one purchase and not have to spend money on multiple theater tickets.

Grade 3 stars.