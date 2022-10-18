Tracee Ellis Ross has spent her entire life in the public spotlight first as the daughter of superstar Diana Ross and then as the star of such television projects as “Girlfriends” and “black-ish.” She knows that one thing has been obvious about her through all the years.

“I feel like, me, like so many others, can chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair. I don’t think it was until I was a teenager that I started to face my own personal journey with my experience with my hair, and not seeing myself mirrored back to me through culture, through media, through newscasters, anyone,” Ross says. “I saw it at home, but I didn’t see it out in the world.

“I, at the time, took that personally, and really sort of put that on my own self that I wasn’t enough. I wasn’t correct. There was something along those lines. As I’ve gotten older, my own sort of realization about myself was that I was one of many.”

The importance of hair both on a personal nature such as with Ross or in a historical context is the focus of the new docuseries “The Hair Tales.” The production debuts Oct. 22 on the streaming service of Hulu as part of the Onyx Collective and the same day on the cable channel OWN. Ross, Oprah Winfrey and Michaela Angela Davis are the executive producers of the production.

“The Hair Tales” is a celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in their hair. Six diverse women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chlöe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – discuss their intimate hair tales with Ross. The docuseries also includes interviews with academic and cultural leaders plus noted hairdressers.

The docuseries gave Ross the opportunity to go from being the person being asked all the questions to the one who was asking. She loved that opportunity because the things that she loves to do is listen to the stories of other people. She sees herself as a warm, receptive, safe space for people to tell their truth.

Ross reveals that her story is that there was a time when she was part of a vast culture of people who weren’t seeing themselves. That played into the larger story, historically, about how black people have been seen in this country and how the culture of beauty and the industry of beauty has not necessarily mirrored back the reality of who they are.

Working on the docuseries didn’t change any feelings Ross had in regards to her hair. But, it did remind her of what she describes as the rich and beautiful tapestry that she comes from that informs so much of her sense of style, joy and identification.

“I think – and I hope – that with ‘Hair Tales,’ what we do is help to expand people’s understanding – both us of ourselves and people of us – to really grasp the expansiveness of who we are,” Ross says. “And that we are using in this show hair as an entranceway, as an onramp into our souls, to explore the largeness of our humanity.

“I hope that ‘Hair Tales’ really offers a new definition of beauty. That beauty is a reflection of self, the imprint of the soul, instead of an idea that is concocted from history and systemic limitations.”

The tales of hair for Ross has an aspect that most never face. While she was growing up, Ross got to watch very closely as women around the world tried to imitate the various hairstyles of her mother.

That kind of large shadow might seem daunting to some but Ross never felt like she grew up in her mother’s shadow but rather in her mother’s embrace. That gave her the strength to forge her own way.

“For me, my hair and figuring out my hair and my own hair journey has really been an onramp now for me into my career and a way that I have defined myself as a person, a way that I have allowed myself to have versatility of identities,” Ross says. “And then to continue to use the platform that I’ve been given to open that up to more than just me, to what I come from, to what makes me what I am, and that’s not just the legacy of my mother.

“It’s the legacy historically of who we are from Detroit to Dakar, and who we are as an intertwined, interconnected, incredible tapestry of human beings across the globe.”