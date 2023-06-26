Director/writer Wes Anderson has built such a heralded reputation with projects from “The Royal Tenenbaums” to “The Grand Budapest Hotel” that the biggest names in Hollywood are clamoring to work with him. His latest film, “Asteroid City,” includes such acting heavyweights as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright and Tilda Swinson.

Only Jason Schwartzman didn’t have to worry about whether he was going to be a part of this tale of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that gets disrupted by an event that is out of this world.

“We wanted to write a part for Jason Schwartzman at the center of a movie that would be something he hadn’t done before. So that was number one,” Anderson says. “And we didn’t really know what it was, but we sort of had a few notions about what this character was going through.”

Casting Schwartzman was not a giant leap for Anderson as the pair have worked together on several film projects. Schwartzman’s first feature film was Anderson’s 1998 offering “Rushmore.” Since they, they have teamed for “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

The film in which Anderson wanted to cast Schwartzman is the story of the staging of a play by noted author Conrad Earp (Edward Norton). It is the tale of a grieving father, Augie Steenbeck (Schwartzman), who finds himself and his four children quarantined in a desert city with an odd collection of fellow travelers.

Midge Campbell (Johansson) is a famous actress who spends more time preparing for her next role than being a mother to her brilliant daughter (Grace Edwards). Sandy Borden (Hope Davis) is a housewife who has no problem expressing her opinions. General Gibson (Jeffrey Wright) is a by-the-book military man who faces a galactic size problem.

Schwartzman remembers the exact date when Anderson told him he had written a role in his upcoming movie with him in mind. It was July 11, 2019, Schwartzman’s wedding anniversary.

“I was going with my wife, but Wes was calling, so we pulled over. And he said, ‘I’ve got an idea for something. I’m working on it with Roman [Coppola]. I can’t tell you much, but we have an idea for you for something,” Schwartzman says. “And we’re going to work on it and we’ll get back to you when it’s more completed. But you should be excited.”

“And that’s really rare, I mean, that’s a nice thing to get. And it really carried me through for a while. Because that was just the very beginning.”

Hank’s connection to Anderson dates back 15 years when he was having dinner in Rome with fellow actor Ed Norton. Anderson just happened to be at the same restaurant.

Eventually, Hanks and Anderson started talking but the conversation never got around to making movies. Hanks admits that all he could think about was how much he wanted to be part of the core group of actors Anderson uses in his productions.

The two stayed in touch and Hanks finally got an email concerning a role in “Asteroid City.”

“It said, ‘Would you like to come and join us?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. Sure’,” Hanks says. “I haven’t seen a Wes Anderson movie that I didn’t wish that I was in. So, it was great to be a part of this. And the role was great.

“I think you [Anderson] used the reference of, ‘We’re looking for a retired Ronald Reagan type.’ And I go, ‘I’m your man.’”

The reason Hanks was so eager to be part of the film was the opportunity to be a part of a production that he knew would be rich in writing and visuals. It was also a chance to join the close-knit group of performers who get to work on an Anderson film.

Johansson has worked on a long list of movies. She says being part of an Anderson acting company is a very unique experience for the performers.

“It’s that sense of comradery that you have. I think one of the things that really touches me about the movie was how supportive all the performances are of one another,” Johansson says. “Maybe because we’re all inside it but, of course, every performance stands out, but they make this beautiful sort of orchestra. The pieces all go together.

“That’s how it feels on the set. My work was sort of truncated into a short period of time. And I could not have done it without having my scene partner, Jason, there. He was immediately completely available, present, rehearsed. It was just like falling into this comfortable pocket. I think that feeling is just very unusual.”

And the reason so many top-tier actors want to be in the next Anderson production.