Tim Allen played the role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on “Home Improvement” for eight years. He then took on the role of Mike Baxter on “Last Man Standing” for nine seasons. Chronologically speaking, both pale in comparison to the time frame for Allen’s role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the “Santa Clause” films and now the Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses.”

It has been almost three decades since he slipped on the red suit with the first film and his current work on the streaming service offering. The second season of “The Santa Clauses” has the Calvin family back in the North Pole as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one.

Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the family toy distribution business.

Allen, who is also an executive producer on the series, says he is just as comfortable playing Scott as he felt taking on the starring roles in his two long-running TV series. It all starts with surrounding himself with good people.

“Elizabeth Mitchell playing the wife. All the cast and crew. They all really respond well especially when I am in the makeup,” Allen says. “It is easy for my acting skills – especially coming from the comedy world – to become a character when you have so much makeup on.

“The most challenging stuff – because of the magic that I can do – is when I drift in and out of the magic and I become this veteran actor.”

Allen jokes that when he talks about being a veteran actor that just means “in the wrinkled skin mode.” He likes it when he is in the Santa Claus makeup because he looks the same as he did when he originated the role. When he is Scott, Allen thinks he looks like the character has been through a nuclear war.

“The Santa Clauses” is the latest project for Allen that includes TV series, film roles and comedy tours. His film roles include the “Toy Story” series along with “Galaxy Quest,” “Wild Hogs” and “The Shaggy Dog.” He also continues to perform stand-up shows to sold-out crowds across the country.

It was Allen’s comedy background – plus a huge love of Christmas – that made Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias so excited about being part of the second season of “The Santa Clauses.” He plays Kris Kringle, the owner of a struggling Christmas themed park.

Getting to add “The Santa Clauses” to his credits was an early Christmas gift to Iglesias because he has been a fan of the franchise since it launched. He has also been a longtime fan of Allen.

“As a comic, he has done it all. He has seen it all, been around the block 20 times,” Iglesias says. “To get invited, to be part of the cast, I was in.”

He was in without even having to audition for the role as the part was written with him in mind. It loved that all he had to do was show up, smile and have a good time. He didn’t have to change his voice or even let his hair grow.

The bonus for Iglesias was that there was a lot of downtime between filming scenes. He took advantage of that opportunity to spend as much time with Allen as possible.

“We got to hang out a lot. I love the fact that we are both comics and we could tell stories about the road,” Iglesias says. “The conversations we had were about comedy, cars and how much life has changed over the last 20 years in show business. It was great conversations.”

Iglesias laughs as he adds that Allen is super sarcastic and that not everybody can deal with that. It was easy for Iglesias with his strong comedy background.

Iglesias and Allen both could talk about how they have reached such high points in their careers. Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world including multiple trips to the Central Valley. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media.

Just like Allen, Iglesias has added TV and film roles to his resume. His feature film credits include “Magic Mike,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “A Haunted House 2.” He has also been a very active voice actor with “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Coco” and “Ugly Dolls.” Along with Allen and Iglesias, the cast of “The Santa Clauses” also includes Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Matilda Lawler and Eric Stonestreet.