The movie year of 2023 will be remembered for the week moviegoers had the very different “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” to select at the local theaters. They looked like they were going to be the biggest hits of the year until the Taylor Swift tour movie opened.

Look for 2024 to bring another long list of movies. Before they start hitting theaters, here are the 10 films that were – in my opinion – the best releases for 2023.

10. “Holdovers”: The always dependable Paul Giamatti is exceptional in this story of a gruff teacher who draws the assignment of staying at a boarding school with the students who can’t go home for the holidays. The relationship between the teacher and the student makes for an endearing tale.

9. “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret”: Director Kelly Fremon Craig manages to keep the heart of the best-selling coming-of-age book intact. A lot of that credit goes to Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret. Too often, the young stars of such movies are wise beyond their age. Abby plays the young Margaret as sweet and inquisitive.

8. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: It was a good year for animation with “Wish,” “The super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” but this was one of the most visually stunning movies of the year. It will take multiple viewings to really appreciate the variety of Spider characters featured in the film.

7. “Poor Things”: Director Yargos Lanthimos has made a career out of creating movies that border on the edge of creative madness (“The Lobster”). This is his most creatively aggressive offerings that works because Emma Stone turns in an Oscar-worthy performance in what must be the most mind twisting film of the year. The plot is almost too bizarre to explain. This is a case of just holding on and enjoying the weird ride.

6. “Dream Scenario”: Nicolas Cage continues to find great success taking on offbeat roles. In this case, he plays a man who for no reason starts appearing in people’s dreams around the world. Initially, he enjoys the notoriety. That begins to change when his appearances in the dreams turn into nightmares.

5. “Asteroid City”: Wes Anderson again has mixed great performances with an offbeat story about close encounters of the oddball kind. An all-star cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Ed Norton and Jeffrey Wright bring to life this story of a science convention in the desert. It is as visually engaging as it is well written.

4. “Air”: This is the most surprising pick on the list. Give Ben Affleck super credit for making a film about designing a shoe contract for Michael Jordan so compelling. This is a case where the ending is well known but the story is told so well – and acted so well – it is intriguing from start to finish.

3. “Oppenheimer”: The film – based on the biography American Prometheus – examines the decision during World War II by Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon) to appoint physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) to oversee the top-secret Manhattan Project. Director Christopher Nolan’s approach to the story was to build an arc of Oppenheimer’s life from his days as an eager student to his battles to save his reputation. This works because of a transformative performance by Murphy as the man who would become known as the father of the atomic bomb. It is that approach that makes the film so impressive.

2: “American Fiction”: The film from first-time director Cord Jefferson is a brilliant look at racism through the eyes of frustrated writer Thelonious Ellison (Jeffrey Wright). When he is told he doesn’t write “black enough,” Ellison pens a book full of stereotypes as a joke. It ends up being a massive success.1. “Killers of the Flower Moon”: Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone make this story of the Osage Nation after the discovery of oil on their land in the 1920s one of Martin Scorsese’s best films. The emotional elements of “Killers of the Flower Moon” are as large and majestic as the Oklahoma landscape that serves as the background for the film. Just like the gentle topography of the land, there are no massive emotional peaks or valleys. It all just unfolds with a gentle rise and fall that pays respect to the land and the Osage people. All of the good acting can be credited to director Martiin Scorsese as he created an epic version of the book by David Grann of the same name. It is a lengthy film but is so engaging it never feels bloated or extended.