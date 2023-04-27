Solly McLeod, star of the new “Masterpiece” offering “Tom Jones,” knew that comparisons would be made to the Albert Finney big screen adaptation of the Henry Fielding novel, The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, that was made 60 years ago. That film won four Oscars including being named Best Picture.

To be ready for the inevitable questions, McLeod watched the film during a trip from London to Los Angeles. He has high praise for the award-winning bawdy romantic comedy but is certain there are not as many comparisons to be made as one would imagine.

“There was a lot of differences in terms of Tom in the film and Tom in our show. I think our Tom is a lot more innocent and naïve and he’s kind of led astray a little bit more, whereas Albert Finney’s Tom Jones had a feeling you kind of knew what he was doing when he was getting involved in the situations he did,” McLeod says.

The miniseries, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. April 30 on Valley PBS, is a British period drama that looks at what happens when an abandoned baby is adopted by a country squire. The free-spirited Tom Jones is very popular with the ladies.

His problem is that he cannot escape his lowly birth and when he falls in love with a young woman of higher status their families do what they can to end the relationship.

Executive producer and screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes stresses a major difference is the casting of the 22-year-old McLeod.

“It’s important in the book, Tom is 20 years old, and I really wanted to find someone who was that young to play him because the minute you start to approach 30, Tom’s behavior starts to be a bit different,” Hughes says. “He’s a kid and he needs to work through this behavior and grow out of it.

“I felt in the film that Albert Finney – gorgeous, gorgeous as he is – is a grown man. He’s making decisions that are not silly daft 20-year-old decisions. It’s harder to forgive him, I find from that perspective these days.”

McLeod was selected to play Tom Jones after an extensive search. The actor – who was born in Scotland and raised in London – is best known for his role in “House of the Dragon.”

Hughes adds that the women in the feature film don’t have the kind of power that the females in the new TV series have. This includes the work by Sophie Wilde (“You Don’t Know Me”) as Sophia Western and Emmy Award winning actress Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) as Lady Bellaston.

Wilde sees the adaptation done by Hughes as feeling more like a coming-of-age story.

“You see this beautiful, naïve kind of girl really come into her womanhood, and you see that she is a fighter, and she strives for her kind of autonomy despite the kind of social mores of the time. So, that was something that really appealed to me for sure,” Wilde says. “That quest for finding who you are, and who you want to be, and your values in a society, I think I really resonated with.

“It’s about love. And it’s about young love. And I think so many of the themes are so universal. And that’s what kind of makes it so appealing to people.”

The Australian actress comes to “Tom Jones” after roles in “Stan,” “Eden” and “You Don’t Know Me.”

McLeod was able to relate to how Tom Jones was trying to learn about his actions having consequences by making mistakes and looking for forgiveness. The young actor doesn’t admit to making the same kind of mistakes as Tom Jones but understands what it feels like to be a young person trying to navigate society, first loves and first experiences.

The themes of the “Masterpiece” adaptation may be timeless, but Hughes is happy that the series does offer a glimpse at a very different time when young people were falling in love.

“There’s something funny about how lovers come together. So, what would’ve seemed to 18th-century readers completely normal, which is, boy, girl meet across a stable yard. Love follows,” Hughes says. “Who does that these days? Swipe, swipe, swipe, you know?

“Nobody has that kind of direct, fantastic, eyes meeting across a crowded room encounters now. And I think that’s sad. And I think it’s lovely to see it done the old-fashioned way.”

The cast also includes James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong and Pearl Mackie. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays through May 21. Each episode will be available to stream for 14 days after the national broadcast on Sunday nights. The program will also be available to stream on PBS.org, the PBS App, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.