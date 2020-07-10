Tom Hanks’ latest film ‘Greyhound’ now on Apple TV+ and ‘Cannonball’ airing on USA Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The continued closure of movie theaters has forced studios to change their way of thinking when it comes to the releasing of movies. It is surprising to think that the latest Tom Hanks movie – that cost more than $50 million to make – would not be in theaters but available through a streaming service.

That’s what has happened with the World War II naval drama “Greyhound.” It was original scheduled to be in theaters in early June but you can now watch it at home starting July 10 on Apple TV+.

“Congratulations on your command. I will always be looking for your Evie, even if I am a thousand miles away.”

“Greyhound” is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester.

It deals with the first command of Commander Ernest Krause – played by Tom Hanks. Krause has been assigned to escort a convoy of ships taking troops and supplies to England during the war. The area between the United States and England where airplanes lacked the range to supply support was a prime spot for German U-boat attacks.

Hanks not only stars in “Greyhound” but he also wrote the screenplay. As always, Hanks turns in a top-notch performance. Where he faltered was with the script. Hanks stripped out most of the emotional elements from the book leaving “Greyhound” to be a standard military movie.

If you are a big Tom Hanks or war movie fan, you should find “Greyhound” to be entertaining. It would have been a better film had the writing by Hanks been as good as his acting.

If you are looking for some mindless entertainment, take a look at the new USA Network series “Cannonball.”

“Look at this mullet flapping in the wind, it is dry but about to get wet”

The series, that airs 8 p.m. Thursdays on the cable channel, puts contestants through a series of watery challenges from sliding off a 100-foot waterside to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers. The last survivor goes home with a $10,000 cash prize.