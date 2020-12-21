Tom Hanks is the real headline for ‘News of the World’

Few performers have the natural acting power Tom Hanks possesses where he can elevate a mediocre production merely by being part of the cast. The most recent example is the western drama “News of the World.” Without Hanks, the holiday feature film release would have been nothing more than a B-grade version of “True Grit” where a cantankerous old man comes to the aid of a desperate young girl.

The venture by Hanks into the wild, wild west unfolds five years after the end of the Civil War. His Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd has found a way to make a living traveling from town to town reading articles from local and national newspapers. He’s the 19th Century answer to cable news.

Kidd discovers, in the plains of Texas, a 10-year-old Johanna (Helena Zengel) who has been rescued after being taken by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. The only way the young girl can be returned to what is left of her family is through a dangerous trip across the wilds of Texas.

Kidd eventually agrees to escort Johanna, setting him on a path of constant danger and emotional awakening. This is a physical trip for both but also an opportunity for the pair to find a bond forged out of the shackles of loss and pain.

Director Paul Greengrass – who directed Hanks in “Captain Phillips”- channels noted western director John Ford in how he uses lush landscapes and harsh terrains to paint a vivid portrait of the unforgiving region where Kidd and company exist. Greengrass understands that there has to be a balance of harshness and beauty for the location to be both terrifying and engaging. He finds that perfect level.

He also uses the kind of realistic approach to the Old West that Clint Eastwood opted for in “Unforgiven.” Rather than the charming rustic cities and people often depicted in TV shows and movies, the Greengrass version of the Texas people, places and things of this era shows them to be crude and unrefined. This gives the movie a heaviness that supports the torturous journey of the pair.

What doesn’t support the trek is the script by Greengrass and Luke Davies taken from the novel by Paulette Jiles. Each stop along the way is a rehashed moment that date back to the dime novels.

There’s the band of unscrupulous men who must be defeated to keep the young girl safe. Toss in battles with nature plus a gun battle or two and “News of the World” offers little originality through most of the story.

Only two elements rise above the norm and both involve Hanks – his profession as a news reader and his need to face a tragedy in this past. Hanks has repeatedly shown that when given roles that require him to get across the feeling of authority – from “Saving Private Ryan” to “Greyhound” – he can exude the feeling of being in command needed to make the roles work. He shows those kinds of commanding qualities in “News of the World” in the scenes where he captivates a rowdy room with just his voice.

Hanks can also show the kind of everyman vulnerability that makes it easy to relate to his performance. There are some very touching moments especially when Kidd begins to face some emotional realities about the young girl and his own past.

Helena Zengel does a good job giving Hanks an emotional lightning rod. The efforts by the young performer are limited because the character speaks no English but she makes up for it with a physical performance that makes the connection between lost soul and savior work.

But, as has been the case so often, it is Hanks who single-handedly lifts “News of the World” out of the shallow end of the moviemaking pool and gives the movie a depth that would have been absent without him. It can’t be said enough that Hanks is one of a very select group of actors who makes a project better just by being part of it.

Movie review

News of the World

3 stars

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Fred Hechinger.

Director: Paul Greengrass

Rated: PG-13 for violence, adult situations.

Running time: 118 minutes.

PLEASE NOTE: Movie theaters in your area may be closed. If they are, this film will open when local movie theaters open their doors.