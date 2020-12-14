Timing weird for adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’

(KGET) — Working on the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “The Stand,” ended up putting Amber Heard in a very surreal situation. She found herself filming scenes for a miniseries that deals with the world being decimated by a plague while living in a world facing a pandemic.

“The Stand,” scheduled to be released on the streaming world on Dec. 17 through CBS All Access, looks at a very basic battle between good and evil where most of the population has been wiped out. The fate of mankind rests on the shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. The worst nightmare of them all is the evil Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård).

The majority of filming was completed on March 12. Heard had to go back to work in August in Las Vegas to finish a few scenes that included her character of Nadine Cross. She found that to be a very weird situation.

“It’s very bizarre to get your hair and makeup done from basically people in hazmat suits for a film about a pandemic of sorts that shuts down the world. It’s a very surreal experience,” Heard says. “I’ve now done a couple of reshoots in this time and it’s eerie and bizarre, especially when so much of our job is about connecting and intimacy and engaging a limbic response with an audience and the people you’re working with.”

“It’s really difficult to do that on terms that are set by – a lot of red tape and plastic masks and stuff. But it’s necessary, and I hope we can continue to figure out how to better streamline this in light of COVID and the requirements that we have to meet in order to keep everyone safe.”

The new adaptation of King’s book started more than three years ago, long before the pandemic. Executive producer/writer Benjamin Cavell (“Homeland”) understands the association between the real and fantasy worlds but he has always had a very different way of looking at King’s book.

Cavell has never seen The Stand as being a novel about a pandemic. He sees the plague as a device for emptying the world to get to a very fundamental fight between those who believe in good and those who embrace the bad.

“King has been very upfront about the idea that this book was his attempt to do, ‘Lord of the Rings’ in America, and in order to empty out America for the walk to Mordor, there needs to be something. That something was Captain Trips,” Cavell says. “We are obviously adapting the book and doing right by that and the plague that is portrayed in the book.

“I won’t say it wasn’t surreal for all of us when we were in Vancouver in the early part of this year and kind of realized what was happening.”

The Stand, published in 1978, was the sixth book by King. It was adapted into an ABC miniseries in 1994 starring Gary Sinise and Rob Lowe. King wrote the script for that TV production and even makes a cameo appearance. He was also involved in the writing process of the latest adaptation.

But, it came down to the actors – some working in weird new worlds – to bring King’s story to life. Despite echoing what’s going on in the world, Heard looks at the work she had to do under very controlled situations as necessary to create something everyone can use right now – escapist entertainment.

“I tend to participate in the telling of horror stories, probably more than I’d like. But, I think there’s something that is escape motivated,” Heard says. “Something that allows us to kind of exercise our fear, our inherent fear that we have of losing control of things.

“It allows us to kind of escape. And kind of expel that energy while still having some control over it. We tell stories about wicked terrible people so that we can contain them, so that we can understand them. We like to participate in the journey of the fear and the drama of it because we know it’s not real.”

James Marsden – who plays Stu Redman – agrees with Heard. He believes people have a fascination and a curiosity about fear because we want to ultimately protect ourselves from it. He adds that the exploration of fictional worlds like the ones King creates gives people the chance to explore their emotions and the feelings of fear and control.

Joining Heard and Marsden in the cast of “The Stand”: are Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith; Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood; Owen Teague as Harold Lauder; Henry Zaga as Nick Andros; Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen; Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner; and Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor.