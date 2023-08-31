A so-so super hero movie and a disaster for Jennifer Lawerence among this week’s new entertainment options on DVD and Blu-ray.

“The Flash” Grade C: The Flash decides to go back in time to save his mom. This sets in motion the inevitable time problems that haunt so many films that use the gimmick. Any change in the past can have devastating consequences for the rest of the timeline. That’s the case here as The Flash finds himself stuck in the past with himself just days before Barry Allen gets his super speed.

Director Andy Muschietti does little to make the front half of the film interesting other than to try to explain the always complicated rules of time travel. Writer Christina Hodson gave him little to use as she manages to take the already irritating Barry Allen and make him even more painful to watch.

Previous films featuring The Flash have never found the right balance of the superhero being uncertain of himself because the saving the world elements are all so new to him and he is just being goofy to the point of nauseum. The time change made the past Barry Allen one step above a court jester who never fully grasps the seriousness of the situation until a contrived ending.

The second half is better. Gone is the forgettable performance by Ben Affleck as Batman as he is replaced by the return of Michael Keaton to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. No one has ever been able to capture the fun Keaton brought to playing the Caped Crusader and his return is worth the price of admission.

There is also the introduction of a new Supergirl as played by Sasha Calle. Unlike the more soft-spoken version of Superman’s cousin as played by the likes of Helen Slater and Melissa Benoist, Calle’s version is a tough and determined champion for the human race.

“The Flash” is a production with two distinct halves. Try to endure the beginning using the knowledge that it does get better, a lot better.

“No Hard Feelings” Grade D-: There is so much wrong with the new DVD and Blu-ray release of the Jennifer Lawerence film the only thing that can be done is to just hit all the major low points.

The idea that parents would be willing to hire someone to have sex with their son sounds like a rejected plot from the “American Pie” movies from decades ago. The way Matthew Broderick plays the father, it comes across in such a creepy way that it looks like he’s more interested in the deal.

This icky plot gets even more disgusting as this is a movie being released in 2023 and not 40 years ago. Those immature tales of a nerdy guy wanting to lose his virginity were uncomfortable then and now seem completely wrong. Take a second and think what would be said if a 32-year-old man was hired to bring a 19-year-old girl out of her shell. And you didn’t think the plot of this movie could get any worse.

There is an attempt to pull this disaster out of a tailspin at the end but even the sentimentality of that moment comes across as forced. The only good thing about the final scene is that it signals this mess has come to an end.

