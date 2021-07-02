Time travel biggest problem with ‘Tomorrow War’

“The Tomorrow War” is now available through Amazon Prime Video. (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime)

“The Tomorrow War” Grade 2 stars: Someone needs to invent a time machine and use it to travel into the past and tell anyone using time travel as an element in their production will be making a massive mistake. The majority of writers never fully grasp all of the key parts of such a gimmick and the offering falls apart like a broken hourglass.

That’s what happens with the new film being offered through the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video. The fight to save humanity from an alien invasion is generally entertaining. It’s the script by Zach Dean that is so loaded with holes it could be used to strain spaghetti.

A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to explain that in their time mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is selected to join the battle and he goes into the future to battle the aliens while dealing with family issues. He arrives in 2051 to discover he has a very close connection to the brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) who can save the world.

The enlisting of those in the past to travel to the future is the flaw that cripples the time travel part of the story. Instead of finding fodder for future deaths, the trip to the past could have been a warning. The future world knows when and where the aliens will first appear. A warning sent to the past would give the world 30 years to be ready and waiting for the aliens. End of story.

Instead, the time travel is needed to create a melodramatic tale of family. Even the big reveal is as predictable as knowing what happened in your own life five minutes ago.

As an action film, “The Tomorrow War” holds up to similar films such as “Independence Day.” Pratt’s tendency to play wisecracking characters comes across a little handcuffed here but he doesn’t hurt the film.

Nothing is as big as the bungled time travel part of “The Tomorrow War.” If that’s what interests you, it will be a waste of time.

“Werewolves Within” Grade 3 stars: Any film that takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to a serious genre can only survive if the cast finds that thin line between reality and insanity. Sam Richardson and Milna Vayntrub handle that acting task with ease.

Richardson plays Finn, the newly arrived forest ranger in the small town of Beaverfield. He arrives to find the town divided by a proposed pipeline. His closest ally is Cecily (Vayntrub), a postal worker who helps Finn keep the peace when locals mysteriously die during a snowstorm.

Director Josh Ruben has taken the script by Mishna Wolff to create a film that is a blend of “Ten Little Indians” and “Shaun of the Dead.” Ruben’s hesitancy to go as big and broad as “Shaun of the Dead” takes a bit of the comedy edge off this quirky offering but it ends up being a fun film.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Here are the Young Men”: Terrible accident ends plans for a last hurrah by three high school graduates intent on celebrating their newfound freedom with an epic experience.

“Madam Currie”: Greer Garson stars in this 1943 about the famed scientist.

“His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season”: Young orphan Lyra (Dafne Keen) goes on a journey through a parallel world where a human’s soul exists outside one’s body in the form of a talking animal called a daemon.

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”: The film starring Gene Wilder is being re-released to mark the 50th anniversary.

Available on digital platforms

“The Legend of the Underground”: Look at the struggle against rampant discrimination that exists in Nigeria today. Can be seen through HBO Max.

“A Cinderella Story: Starstruck”: Young girl’s dreams of landing a role in a film shooting on her farm are dashed by her stepmother. Bailee Madison stars. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray July 13.

“Wrath of Man”: New security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray July 13.

“In Treatment: Season 4”: Uzo Aduba takes on the lead role of the therapist at the center of the season.

“Till Death”: Woman (Megan Fox) stuck in a stale marriage has a romantic evening turn sinister. Available through On Demand.