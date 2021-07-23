Tickets on sale for Universal’s ‘Halloween Horror Nights’

Maze for this year’s “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood is based on “The Exorcist.” (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

(KGET) — Two more mazes for this year’s “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood have been announced. Mazes based on “The Exorcist” and “The Curse of Pandora’s Box” will be featured during the event that runs select nights from Sept. 9 – Oct. 31.

The annual “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood have featured attractions based on popular horror TV shows and films. The announcement was made recently that “Halloween Horror Nights 2021” will include a scary stop based on the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”

“The Exorcist” maze is based on the film that many consider to be the most terrifying movie of all-time. It deals with the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

Horror also re-emerges in ultraviolet with the addition of the original concept maze, “The Curse of Pandora’s Box.” It is inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology. Guests will go from the land of the living to the nightmarish netherworld of Hades where the demonic temptress Pandora serves as their guide.

Designed to taunt, terrorize and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one frightening maze to another, “Halloween Horror Nights” also features the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” a maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. There is also the “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” that was inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures.

Tickets for the event at Universal Studios Hollywood can now be purchased. All tickets purchased online provide guests early admission with entry beginning at 6 p.m. each night of “Halloween Horror Nights.”

The following are the various “Halloween Horror Nights” tickets options available for purchase:

General Admission: A single night ticket to the seasonal event.

Universal Express: This includes admission to “Halloween Horror Nights” and one-time express access to each maze, ride and attraction.

Universal Express Unlimited: An admission to “Halloween Horror Nights” and unlimited express access to each maze, ride and attraction.

Day to Night Ticket: The ticket allows after 2 p.m. access to all daytime attractions plus “Halloween Horror Nights.”

Day to Night Ticket + Universal Express: Admission after 2 p.m. with a one-time express access to all daytime attractions plus “Halloween Horror Nights.”

Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out. Event dates are: September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.