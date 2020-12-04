Three small films among new entertainment options

(KGET) — One of the few silver linings of the pandemic has been that with a lack of big-budget films playing in movie theaters, smaller productions are getting more attention through digital platforms. There are three small movies available to watch in the safety of your home among this week’s new entertainment options.

“The Last Champion” Grade 3 1/2 stars: John Wright (Cole Hauser) became a hero in his small hometown because of his success as a high school wrestler. An incredibly bad decision knocked the hero down and made him an outcast.

A tragedy takes Wright home 20 years later and to the one place where he might find redemption. The question becomes how to get forgiveness from others when he can’t forgive himself.

The film from director Glenn Withrow (inspired by his own high school sports career) is not a typical sports movie. Most in that genre try to squeeze in the dramatic elements of family, love and reflection with long sports sequences. Withrow’s film starts with the dramatic elements and accents them with solid sports moments.

This makes the film a real cinema champion.

“I Hate New Year’s” Grade 2 ½ stars: A rising music star (Dia Frampton) has started to doubt her own creative abilities. She makes one last ditch effort to discover the inspiration by returning to her home in Nashville.

This romantic comedy offers some sweet moments and Frampton does a strong job playing the musician with a writer’s block. That’s not enough to make up for a script that is loaded with overly familiar scenarios and lackluster supporting players.

There’s no reason to hate “Hate” but it does feel like everyone is partying like it is 1999.

“Faith”: Grade 2 ½ stars: Chris (Brian Geraghty) is a devout believer who has his faith shaken by a deeply tragic event. He must deal with his personal and spiritual doubts in the aftermath.

Writer/director Eli Daughdrill says that his small-budget movie is not a faith-based film. It does deal heavily with family issues but the movie offers the kind of dose of religious discussions and moments that tend to be the trademark of faith-based movies.

What is very clear is that Geraghty turns in a soul-touching performance that resonates even louder compared to his current work on the ABC series “Big Sky.” His work is enough to carry the film.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Perry Mason: The Complete First Season”: Series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer.

“Chernobyl”: Miniseries starring Jared Harris and Emily Watson that won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection”: Collector’s set includes 60 theatrical shorts plus a full-size Bugs Bunny glitter figure.

“Blindspot: The Complete Fifth Season”: The set includes the final episodes of the NBC crime drama.

“Cagefighter”: MMA fighter faces the toughest challenge of his career.

“Dune Drifter”: Enemies must learn how to work together to survive.

“The Neighborhood: Season Two”: Cedric the Entertainer stars in the CBS comedy about very different neighbors.

“Kaye Ballard – The Show Goes On!”: Dan Wingate’s film looks at the performer whose work covers eight decades.

“The Rental”: Weekend vacation plans go horribly wrong. Dan Stevens stars.

Available now through digital platforms

“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters”: Colorful group of characters look for love. Diane Keaton stars.

“18 to Party”: In 1984, outside a small-town nightclub, a group of 8th graders gather to deal with a spate of recent suicides.

“King of Knives”: Troubled family heads toward a fateful anniversary.

“Esau”: Writer (Lior Ashkenazi) returns to the family home in Israel to care for his ailing father (Harvey Keitel) and must face his embittered younger brother.