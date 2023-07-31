Terror is creeping closer at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Southern California theme park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled to begin Sept. 7.

This year’s scary new attractions include “The Exorcist: Believer” that has been inspired by the new Universal Pictures film and “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” is based on the USA and SYFY channel series. One attraction is going old school as “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” features characters who are part of Universal Studio’s legacy of iconic cinematic monsters.

If you act quickly, there is still time to register to win a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood of Universal Studios Orlando. The streaming service Peacock is holding a contest to give away a two-night trip for four to the theme park.

The contest – to honor the 30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park” – includes round trip airfare to Los Angeles, ground transportation between the airport and the Sheraton Universal Hotel plus admission to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

You must act now as today (July 31) is the last day to enter at the online site of https://dinodestinationsweepstakes.com/. The trip must be taken no later than Aug. 31.

As for Halloween Horror Nights, “The Exorcist: Believer” attraction is a haunted house where guests will be transported to a bustling street market in Haiti. The purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal and the awakening of spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S.

The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them – and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

The “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” stop on the tour casts the killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. That sparks the killer doll to begin his own quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

Those who appreciate the classics will find in “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” a world sixty feet beneath the streets of the City of Lights. The dark and dank Catacombs of Paris house the all-new haunted house that takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets.

Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures – The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation.

Once again, Grammy Award-winning musician, Slash, is collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood on an original score for the west coast version of the “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” haunted house.

Not all the attractions are new. A fan favorite is returning this year with the “Stranger Things” haunted house. It will once again transport guests to Hawkins, IN, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is determined to obliterate the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

The “Stranger Things” haunted house mirrors season four of the streaming series. Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes including the Hawkins Lab, the Creel House and Vecna’s lair.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” says John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), and the Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 7 through Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out and tickets should be purchased in advance.