“Thor: Love and Thunder has both Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth portraying Thor. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

The tale of two Thors tops this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”’ Grade B: Taika Waititi, the director and co-writer of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” definitely slants his film toward the comical side. He started leaning that way with “Thor: Ragnarok” but embraces it fully with this film. There is so much light-hearted humor – especially from a moony Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – Waititi’s tale of the God of Thunder ends up being one of the better rom-coms of the past few years.

That’s not a complaint. It is just a warning sign to those who prefer more faces to fists than hands to heart.

When Thor was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he was naïve to the ways of Earth. With each film, Thor has become less of a superhero and more of the comic relief. There is a line between a character being innocent to the ways of the world and just a dolt. That line gets severely pushed in “Love and Thunder.”

Fortunately, Hemsworth can handle light comedy. He seems just as comfortable in a battle to the death as he does talking about the awkward details of being in love. This does make the rom com part of the film work as Natalie Portman takes on the role of a female Thor.

How much you like or dislike “Thor: Love and Thunder” depends on whether you prefer a pure tale of good vs. evil or can handle a cosmic battle that pauses for some romantic comedy moments. In this case, the rom-com parts work but it is getting dangerously close to going too far.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 27

“Mayor of Kingstown: Season One”: The Jeremy Renner series follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

“Superman & Lois: The Second Season”: The second season of the CW series focused on the Bizarro Superman.

“The Munsters”: Rob Zombie offers his unique vision of the 1960s television comedy.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”: The film about four teens trying to hide a dark secret is being re-released for its 25th anniversary.

“Preman: Silent Fury”: Deaf gangster with a traumatic past must fight his way out of his small Indonesian village after his young son witnesses a horrible murder, pitting the man against the mob outfit that employed him.

“The House of the Lost on the Cape”: Story of a newfound family set against the backdrop of the post-Tohoku natural disaster.

“Bullet Proof”: Thief finds a stowaway in his getaway car after stealing millions in cash from a drug-dealing hideout.

“Kung-Fu: The Second Season”: Chinese American woman travels to a remote Shaolin temple in China where she learns their values and hones her martial arts skills.

“Sound of Metal”: The life of a punk-metal drummer begins to unravel when he suddenly loses his hearing.

Available through digital platforms

“Hollywood Signs”: Documentary focuses on celebrity autograph hunting and the unique, often hilarious relationship between Hollywood celebrities and their fans.

“Fall”: Two friends climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower where they find themselves stranded with no way down.

“Nix”: Tragedy at a mysterious lake leads to frightening consequences as a shattered family unravels the truth.

“A Love Song”: Lone traveler at a rural Colorado campground awaits the arrival of a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West.

“Bullet Train”: An unlucky assassin battles to complete his mission on a speeding train. Brad Pitt Stars. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting Oct. 18.