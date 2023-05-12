A warrant should be issued for Bill Holderman and Erin Simms.

If this writing duo accepted any payment for the script for “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” they are guilty of grand theft and creating a public nuisance because they did not create a script but loosely stitched together a series of painfully familiar attempts at humor. To make their crime even more heinous, they have wasted the talents of four of Hollywood’s best performers in Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen.

The only good line in the entire script is when Craig T. Nelson says that when you have to explain the jokes, they are not funny. Never has a line been more appropriate than in the case of this trainwreck.

What Holderman – who also does a poor job as the director – and Simms have cobbled together is the continuation of the story of Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) that was started in the 2018 film. The sequel gets off to a slow start with an endless string of scenes showing how the four friends were apart during the pandemic. That joke would have worked better a year ago.

They are finally free to get together and decide to take the trip to Tuscany they had planned when they were younger. Vivian’s impending wedding gives them a bachelorette party excuse for jetting to Italy.

During their rambling discussion about going, there is a mention of how one member of their group had a crush on an Italian who was in her cooking class. This is the first example of how this film just doesn’t telegraph the attempts at humor to come but puts up a massive neon-covered billboard.

The four arrive in Italy where the story settles into a series of familiar jokes from a misunderstanding at the train station to endless comedy milked from broken English. The most embarrassing moments are having these talented performers stand in front of marble statues and make genitalia jokes.

Holderman directs the film with the same lazy style he used with the writing. Instead of using the amazing backgrounds provided by Rome, Venice and Tuscany, he directs the movie in such a confined way that it could have just as easily been filmed in a Hollywood backlot.

There is one long sequence where the women try on wedding gowns. The attempts at humor seem ad libbed as Holderman focuses more on the fashions and endless pouring of wine. It is all just part of his superficial way of making the movie.

Because the story is so weak and the production so uninspired, this attempt at a whimsical wedding adventure has only the four stars to keep it from being a total waste. Without them, “Book Club: The Next Chapter” would not have even reached the more lackadaisical standards for tales of romance by the Hallmark Channel.

There is a tendency with movies like this one and “80 for Brady” to suggest the movies deserve a break because of the veteran female casts. Hiring the likes of Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen is something to applaud. But there has to be a point where writers and directors no longer get forgiven for hackneyed work just because they reached out to a more veteran cast of players.

Even the cast falls under the ennui that Holderman and Simms brought to the production. Bergen falls back on her “Murphy Brown” witty banter while Keaton comes across like she is waiting for Woody Allen to make her appear to be funny. And with this and “80 for Brady,” Fonda continues to play the vampy veteran. Steenburgen is the only one who gets close to having a real character to play but that gets lost is a tasteless series of sex jokes.

It would be nice to see actors of this caliber given good roles to play. It is getting very old and extremely tiring trying to make excuses for them being in such forgettable films.

“Book Club” is called “The Next Chapter.” If the writing is going to be this bad, it would have been more comforting to call it “The Final Chapter.”

Movie review

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Grade: D+

Cast: Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia.

Director: Bill Holderman

Rated: PG-13 for language, suggestive material

Running time: 107 minutes.