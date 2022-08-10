Life dramatically changed for Chris Estrada because of a telephone call during his lunch break while working at a warehouse. Two years later, he’s starring in his own Hulu series, “This Fool,” available Friday.

“It was kind of surreal to take a lunch break, go into your car, and then talk to Fred Armisen. Then go back to work and unload trucks. So it was very surreal,” Estrada says. “I wasn’t living at home, but a lot of my life was in and out of my mom’s house also.

“And I think about a few years ago I had broken up with my girlfriend who I had dated on and off since high school.”

That conversation resulted in Armisen being the executive producer of the series that focuses on the working class living in South Central Los Angeles. Estrada plays Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems.

Lopez works at the gang rehabilitation non-profit known as Hugs Not Thugs. Much of his time is spent clashing with older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones), an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Lopez and his family.

Estrada designed the show around the clashes between the cousins as a way to offer a look at two different types of a male representation. One of the biggest differences is Estrada’s character tries to look at the bigger picture while Luis lives in the moment.

It was important that the character played by Quinones be fully formed because so much of the show deals with the relationship between the cousins. Quinones – who is a standup comedian and actor – spent long hours with Estrada and the producers trying to find just the right tone to make Luis a formidable foe but also make sure he was still likable.

Quinones says, “Chris and other people saw it in me and took the time to spend with me to really get the character dialed in and find what it became. It grew to be this bigger, physically bigger, tougher guy.

“And [executive producer] Jonathan Groff said ‘Oh, man, he brings a Joe Pesci vibe to this thing.’ And so we kept building on that and then it just kind of all came into place.”

The design of the show comes out of the standup work Estrada was doing even while he was working at the warehouse. His views on life resulted in Estrada being named as one of the top 10 comics to watch in 2018. The Los Angeles native also has been featured by Comedy Central as one of its Up Next Comedians at Clusterfest.

Unlike many comedians, Estrada wasn’t a class clown when he was younger. He was more likely to whisper something into a friend’s ear to make them laugh than to go for a larger audience. That changed over the years until he became comfortable being funny in front of large crowds.

His comedy – and now the series – deals with his very specific cultural background of growing up in South Central L.A. When he was 11, Estrada had a gun pointed at him by a gang member who was robbing a comic book store. He says those kinds of experiences become very cathartic.

Because “This Fool” was inspired by Estrada’s life, he showed the series to the family members and friends who lived through it all with him. The reaction was very positive.

“They felt it was an honest representation of our collective upbringing, and class, and neighborhood, and stuff like that,” Estrada says.

Estrada has always found that even when he talks about details from his own life they resonate with a broad audience.

“I think the way that it’s universal is because we looked at it through a lens of class more so than identity. Kind of how working class people live and the dynamic between this guy and his older cousin,” Estrada says. “Also I think a lot of it is universal in the sense because it’s a lot of these flawed relationships.

“And aside from flawed relationships, it’s sort of ‘what is the nature of helping others?’ Sometimes you do it for altruistic reasons. Sometimes you’re doing it to avoid your own problems. Sometimes you’re doing it to redeem yourself from your past.”

Estrada is not on his own when dealing with heavy emotional topics and the insightful comedy. The cast of “This Fool” also includes Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera and Michael Imperioli.