Time flies when you are dealing with a pandemic. The cast of the FX series “Atlanta” is well aware of that as there has been a four-year hiatus between the second and third seasons. The delay is finally over as new episodes will being airing at 10 p.m. March 24 on the cable channel FX and the streaming service Hulu.

Star and executive producer Donald Glover wants a disclaimer placed at the beginning of each episode because of the massive gap.

“It’s like we wrote all of this in 2019. A lot of this stuff is going to seem like a parody of stuff that happened, but we actually prophesied most of this [expletive deleted] in 2020,” Glover says. “Like, the world is extremely predictable. We really just knew how a lot of this stuff was going to pan out, so I just want people to know.

“I think COVID was a very reflective time, so all of us kind of grew up. The show’s very, like, I think, punk in a lot of ways, and I think we became more not punk because we cared about stuff.”

One of the biggest changes to the series is that the third season takes place almost entirely in Europe. Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) are in the middle of a successful European tour. The group must find a way to deal with their new surroundings as outsiders while struggling to adjust to the newfound success they spent so many years chasing.

The fact the series deals with a talented group of artist dealing with monumental success is a reflection of what the cast of “Atlanta” has faced. Before the hiatus, “Atlanta” picked up 14 Emmy nominations, the most of any comedy series. Through its first two seasons, “Atlanta” won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Executive producer/writer Stefani Robinson has never worked on a TV series that reflected what was going on in the lives of the cast as much as he has seen with “Atlanta.”

“I think the cool thing that ends up happening when we work on this show is weirdly the seasons just mirror where we are in life, and you can sort of track that to the T, I think, very closely,” Robinson says. “Like, the first season, I feel like we didn’t really know what we were doing. Or I didn’t. I will speak for myself. I had no idea what I was doing.

“I think that is so ingrained with the characters and their journey. And then you start to see that in Season 2 where we were, I think, dealing with a surprising amount of success at the same time that the characters were. And I think even going into Season 3, there is much more of a maturity in the approach, I guess, of how the characters are dealing with what’s happening to them and some time has lapsed.”

A major reason “Atlanta” is a reflection of what is happening in the lives of the cast members is Donald Glover. Whether he is writing for a TV or music project, he starts by looking at moments in his life.

The inspiration can be either something he consciously recognizes or something that has been plucked from his subconscious. It is a process that has helped make him a success in both the TV and music worlds.

“The human brain’s going to make a story for everything. Like, your dreams are really just blips of meaningless, crazy stuff, but you wake up and have a story. So, a person’s going to have a story,” Glover says. “You really just need to have satisfying moments or moments that allow you to have some sort of buoy in the sea of time.

“I feel like my process is really just searching for a moment that I know was special and then, like, just doing what’s right to help that moment.”

Glover uses the same process whether it is writing for the TV show or his musical career where he goes by the name of Childish Gambino. The creative process is no different but Glover recognizes the way the audience deals with TV or music is different. He knows people can be very passive when it comes to listening to music but they need to be far more attentive with a TV show or movie.

And now, after four years, Glover and company have new episodes of “Atlanta” for people to place their focus. The third season will debut with the first two episodes. The 10-episode third season marks the first time “Atlanta” will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu. The first two seasons are also available to stream on Hulu.

A fourth season of “Atlanta” has been filmed but no broadcast date has been announced. “Atlanta” will end with the fourth season.