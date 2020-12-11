These Lifetime holiday movies mark major milestones for the cable channel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The almost endless parade of holiday movies continues with two new offerings being presented by Lifetime. “The Christmas Setup” is schedule to deck the halls of your TV screen at 8 p.m. on Saturday while “A Sugar & Spice Holiday” will be available in your ho-ho-home at 8 p.m. Sunday.

These aren’t just more productions in the holiday genre. Both films mark major milestones for the cable channel. “The Christmas Setup” features Ben Lewis, Blake Lee and Fran Drescher in the story of a New York lawyer who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend to spend the holidays with his mom. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for her son to run into his high school friend and secret crush.

This is the first Christmas movie from Lifetime with an LGBTQ storyline as its main plot. Lewis and Lee (who are a real-life married couple) didn’t feel a lot of pressure when it came to this being such a landmark movie for the channel. But, they did feel some pressure for other reasons.

“We read the script and I think we thought it was really fun and sweet, ” Lewis said. “We felt like we were in really good hands. It was just up to us and our chemistry not to screw it up. I think there was a certain amount of pressure to that because we’ve been together for 10 years, but we’ve never acted

opposite each other. I think we were as curious as anybody to see how that was going to translate on screen.”

The pair have not worked together until “The Christmas Setup,” but they have been busy with plenty of other projects. Lewis appeared in the series “Arrow” and “Chasing Life” while Lee was on “Parks and Recreation” and “Mixology.” Pressure for Lee was lessened because there were so much LGBTQ representation behind the scenes from producers to the director.

“We felt everyone was working really closely with GLAAD so we felt like all of the boxes that needed to be checked were checked by a lot of different people,” Lee said. “We signed on and then, I think a week later, we found out Fran had signed on.

“We were driving when we found out and we almost crashed the car. This is just too good. It was so incredible and we just knew that the LGBTQ audience would just freak out as much as we did so.”

Lewis and Lee have tried to keep their acting lives separate to avoid any conflicts if they were to be up for the same role. They both are certain should that scenario happen today, they would be better equipped to deal with it because they have been together so long.

Pat Mills, the director of “The Christmas Setup,” is happy to have the couple starring in the film. The fact they have been a couple for so long meant it was easy for them to find the right chemistry once they started filming.

In the case of “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” Jackie Lai joins a growing list of actors who gave a holiday movie credit on their resume. Before tackling her first holiday movie, Lai’s acting jobs were more on the action side with “Shadowhunters” and “VWars.” She’s happy her leap into the holiday entertainment world is so focused on diversity.

This is the first Christmas movie from Lifetime that’s centered on a Chinese-American family.

“I’ve never seen that before. I’m getting a lot of just feedback that people are so excited to be able to see someone that looks like them do normal things, celebrate Christmas, and be seen this way,” Lai said. “And for me, the story was so different and it was very funny. Christmas movies and rom coms, they just they spread love and joy and to be a part of that just is very fulfilling.”

Lai plays Suzie (Jackie Lai), a rising young architect, who returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas. That’s where her Chinese-American parents run the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition.

Landing the role in this film was a gift for Lai because it showcases a different culture while being a reminder how everyone is similar in that they celebrate Christmas.

“The script did a really great job in exploring the traditions and the family dynamics of the Asian culture, and to be able to portray this story, it was unreal.” Lai says. “Every day I felt like I went on set and I couldn’t believe that this is happening that we were able to showcase the culture for Christmas and I got to be a part of that.”