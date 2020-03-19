There’s plenty of TV to watch while stuck at home

It is critical at this time to watch local news to keep up with what is happening in regards to the coronavirus. Television has also become even more important as entertainment with no sporting events, concerts or new movies at the theaters to watch.

Viewers may be uncertain what to watch on TV after they have looked at their favorite programs. Here are a few suggestions to help you pass the time.

I’ll start with the networks and over-the air channels.

NBC is launching Tuesday night the “Council of Dads,” a new series that has the same kind of emotional feel as “This Is Us.” It looks at what happens when a loving father of five faces a fatal health problem. The impending loss of the father figure in the household leads to the selection of three men – all with very different strengths – to help in raising the children.

The cast is topped by Sarah Wayne Callies, who many will remember from her work on “The Walking Dead.”

Several shows are heading toward series or season finales.

On Monday, the-two part finale of ABC’s “The Good Doctor” will air. This is a very good medical drama built around Freddie Highmore as a brilliant surgeon who is also autistic. Commercials for the last two episodes of this season promise that not all of the characters will survive a massive earthquake.

The final episodes of the FOX series “Empire” are being broadcast as the show about family told against the record industry is ending. The last episodes of “The Deputy” on FOX are being broadcast but there is no word if it will be back in the fall.

For those of you who have cable there is a wide assortment of new and returns shows to watch.

Those with young children should take a look at the new Disney Junior series “Mira, Royal Detective” that launches today. The animated series follows a young girl who solves mysteries with the help of her friends.

What makes this show so strong is that it features a look at very aspects of the culture of India from foods to music. This means it is a show that is not only fun animation but can be used as a teaching tool.

If you are already feeling anxious because there is no major league baseball to watch, the cable channel IFC is offering a little help in dealing with the hard times. The fourth and final season of its critically acclaimed comedy series “Brockmire” has just debuted.

Hank Azaria returns to the role of Jim Brockmire, a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after discovering his wife’s infidelity. Each season has been a different big moment in Brockmire’s attempt to getting his life back together.

And, one of my favorite shows, “Westworld,” has just launched its new season.

Then there are the streaming services. Not only are they a good way to keep up with old movies and TV shows but many offer some of the best original programming on TV.

A good example is “Little Fires Everywhere” based on the bestselling book. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in this short-run series that follows the interaction between the picture-perfect Richardson family and a mysterious mother and daughter who upend their lives. It is a tale set in 1998 of what happens when gender, race and class clash.

If you like dark humor, there’s “Insatiable” on Netflix that looks at what happens when a young beauty pageant contestant will do anything to win.

The plus of the streaming service is that there are programs that can be binged watched to help get you through the long days. Disney-plus is especially good for families and has added “Frozen 2” to the schedule earlier than planned.

The streaming service of Acorn TV is giving you a free 30-day trial to new subscribers. The service offers top-notch dramas from England. Go to acorn.tv and enter the special code: FREE30.

I will be posting on the KGET website – under Rick’s Reviews” stories and reviews of new programs almost on a daily basis. Be sure to check it out for new information on what to watch.