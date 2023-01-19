Universal Studios Hollywood will offer a way to power up your enjoyment of their new addition. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Universal Studios Hollywood is pumping up the entertainment possibilities for its new Super Nintendo World that is scheduled to open Feb. 17. This will be done through the Power-Up Band, an interactive component designed to help guests level up their experience during their visits within the new addition.

These wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s official free downloadable app and function as a complement to the land’s interactive elements. The Power-Up Band is available for purchase in six design options with character themes including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and Princess Daisy. The selection of a particular character also defines on which team guests will be included.

With the use of a Power-Up Band, guests can compete against other teams to achieve the highest score throughout the day by collecting the most digital coins. To see who’s in the lead, guests can check their personal and team scores by linking the Power-Up Band to the app or by referring to the Checkpoint Screens located within the land.

When riding “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” guests are encouraged to tap their Power-Up Band on the ride vehicle’s steering wheel. By doing so, they can track digital coins collected as well as gauge their ranking against friends and family, when synced to the official app. The Power-Up Band will enable guests to enjoy “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” over and over again in an attempt to beat their best scores.

The Power-Up Band also unlocks additional gameplay activities and experiences, such as collecting digital coins and stamps when completing milestones within the land. Checkpoints positioned within Super Nintendo World allows guests to track their status against others. Guests can also amass keys after winning Key Challenges from Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic. Those who collect at least three keys will have access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.

The Power-Up Band will be available for purchase at retail shops located in the theme park and on CityWalk. The Power-Up Band, however, isn’t a required purchase to enable guests to enjoy the new addition to the Southern California theme park.

Super Nintendo World will feature the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride as well as many interactive activities designed to engage the entire family within the Mushroom Kingdom. There is also themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.

Happy birthday Disney

The Disneyland Resort will commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company starting Jan. 27 with new experiences, entertainment and more that will continue throughout 2023. Disney100 will celebrate Disney storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney.

Some of the events include:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway: Guests can experience the ride by joining the complimentary virtual queue on the Disneyland app.

New artist concept photos: These will include the platinum-infused décor at Disney California Adventure Park and platinum medallions that will be found throughout the resort. MagicBand+ will add to the select Disney100 décor.

Specialty food and beverages: Menu items include the platinum trifle and potato and cheddar cheeseburger.

New exhibit at The Disney Gallery: The gallery in Disneyland Park, paying tribute to Disney films that became Disneyland Resort attractions and the park experiences that later inspired Disney films.