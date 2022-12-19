Universal Studios Hollywood and the DIsneyland Resort are decorated for the holidays. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood)

If you are looking to get away or trying to find something to do with visiting family, Universal Studios Hollywood and the Disneyland Resort are providing ways to celebrate the holidays.

Special events running through Jan. 1 at Universal Studios Hollywood are being billed as the “Awesomest Celebration of the Season.” This includes the return of “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas.”

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” features the village of Hogsmeade being transformed to a holiday décor and merriment. As night falls, Hogwarts Castle is turned into a light spectacle called “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.” The light projection show features music and sounds from the “Harry Potter” film series.

“Grinchmas” can be found at the Universal Plaza that is located in the heart of the theme park. There is a topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree decorated with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. Each evening, a jovial tree lighting ceremony includes the Grinch himself telling his story along with the Who-ville Whos.

The Grinch and his faithful dog Max will be available for photo opportunities throughout the day while Cindy-Lou Who leads daily story time for young visitors looking to learn of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Who-ville post office will be accepting postcards with holiday messages.

Universal CityWalk will be dressed for the holiday season with a 40 foot-tall Christmas tree featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. For more information go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

All holiday festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

Universal Studios Hollywood also is planning to ring in 2023 with “EVE,” a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music, a fireworks display and access to select rides and attractions starting Dec. 31 with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

The event begins at 9:00 p.m. with a party featuring entertainment hubs with DJs spinning an array of music that will include pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and Latin music. Photo ops located around the theme park will also provide a backdrop to capture and share moments from the big night.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort will provide a way to celebrate the holidays through Jan. 8 with seasonal nighttime spectaculars, transformations of favorite attractions, special food and beverages and more.

At Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals are wearing new, vintage-inspired holiday attire, featuring a red and green color palette with gold accents. Plus, “it’s a small world” Holiday celebrates its 25th anniversary with small details displaying the number 25 throughout the attraction.

In addition to live entertainment, Disney Festival of Holidays offers a diverse menu of specialty food and beverages across nine Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and participating dining locations in Disney California Adventure Park.

At the Disney California Adventure Park, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light” returns with holiday music mixed with moments from Disney animated films.

Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure highlights a diverse season of celebrations, including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. Nine Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks across the park serve an assortment of foods and beverages, including Visions of Sugarplums, a returning marketplace featuring sweet and savory bites.

Guests may choose to purchase a Sip and Savor Pass, which can be shared or used over multiple visits during this year’s Disney Festival of Holidays, to taste their way through eight food or non-alcoholic beverage selections from participating Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and dining locations.

The park has a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree on Buena Vista Street and automotive embellishments in Cars Land.

Over at Disneyland Park, Anna, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen,” along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa Claus and many other friends celebrate the season in “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade. The festivities continue with the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular, which features magical “snowfall” and colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A., and the façade of “it’s a small world.”

The festive décor at Disneyland presents many multiple locations for holiday photos. That starts with the 60-foot-tall Christmas tree at the entrance to the park. There is also the Plaza Point holiday shop that has been decorated with garlands, nutcrackers and more. Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle features shimmering icicles and twinkling lights.

If you want to learn all of the secrets behind the holiday transformations, The Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort guided tour offers a hosted experience of select seasonal offerings and reserved viewing for “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade.

Santa Claus will make appearances at various locations throughout the Disneyland Resort, including Critter Country in Disneyland, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure and at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

Members of the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA) can save up to 30% on admission at Universal Studios Hollywood and 35% at the Disneyland Resort.