Theme parks announce major plans for Halloween

(KGET) — Halloween is more than three months away but you won’t have to wait that long to be scared. Universal Studios Hollywood and the Disneyland Resort will kick off the celebration of the holiday long before the first “trick or treat’ is shouted.

The annual “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood have featured attractions based on popular horror TV shows and films. “Halloween Horror Nights 2021” will include a scary stop based on the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”

The “Halloween Horror Nights” events begin Sept. 9 and will run select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets for the event at Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out.

“The Haunting of Hill House” – created, directed and executive-produced for the streaming service by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan – follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children and then forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past.

Hill House comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family. Guests will have to escape the entanglement of the estate’s eternal stranglehold or succumb to the powerful forces of Hill House – leaving them to wander the endless halls forever.

Flanagan has transferred his skills from making the TV show to creating the horror attraction. He says, “I have loved ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ for so long. Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends.

“It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic haunts and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween.”

Flanagan’s creation includes Iconic scenes from the Netflix series throughout the maze that includes the powerful Red Room at the heart of Hill House. Visitors will also be able to walk through the infamous Hall of Statues where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters.

John Murdy, Executive Producer of “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood, says Mike Flanagan has elevated the horror genre with “The Haunting of Hill House.

Murdy added, “We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series. The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Spooky plans for the Disneyland Resort

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort returns Sept. 3 and will run through Oct. 31 at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The celebration will include the transformed Halloween-themed attractions Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, favorite Disney characters and villains and seasonal décor including the Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern.

On Main Street, U.S.A., Mickey and friends show off their Halloween finest with Minnie as a witch, Donald dressed as a pumpkin and the rest of their pals adding to the Halloween family-friendly fun. Other characters found throughout the park include dastardly Disney villains who have come out to cause some mischief.

“Haunted Mansion Holiday” will feature a makeover of the eerie estate by Jack Skellington. His changes are inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

At Disney California Adventure Park, guests can visit Cars Land as Radiator Springs becomes Radiator Screams. On Buena Vista Street, Mickey Mouse and friends will be wearing old-fashioned Halloween costumes.

Guests will experience the return of Plaza de la Familia in Paradise Gardens from Sept. 3-Nov. 2. This limited-time celebration honors the spirit of Dia de los Muertos, with entertainment, festive foods, crafts and interactive experiences. Among the activities are “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” an entertaining street show honoring Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” and the everlasting bonds of family.

The celebration won’t be confined to regular park hours. There will be the “Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party” offered as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure park on 25 select nights starting Sept. 9. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning July 13 on Disneyland.com.

At “Oogie Boogie Bash,” kids and guests of all ages can trick-or-treat their way through the park in their favorite Halloween costumes.

Visit Disneyland.com/Updates for more information.