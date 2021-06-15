Theme park restrictions lifted; fireworks return to Disneyland

(KGET) — There’s some really good news for those who enjoy going to the theme parks in Southern California. The rules about the number of guests who could visit the parks as set under the Public Health Orders has been lifted.

This means the theme parks can now start operating at higher capacities and visitors from outside California are now allowed. Gov. Gavin Newsom marked the milestone with an appearance Tuesday at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This ruling eliminates masks and social distancing but the push to get more people vaccinated continues.

Go to www.universalstudioshollywood.com for more information.

There’s also big news from Disneyland as the nighttime fireworks will return starting July 4. That’s when “Mickey’s Mix Magic” will begin lighting up the skies nightly throughout the summer.

The light show features state-of-the-art projections, show lighting and lasers that will transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and the façade of “It’s a Small World” into a dance party under the guidance of Mickey Mouse.

There have been fireworks at Disneyland since 1957.

If July 4 seems too far away, you can currently see a virtual viewing of “Happily Ever After” with #DisneyMagicMoments at home.

Go to Disneyworld.com/update and Disneyland.com/update for important information, including park attendance requirements.