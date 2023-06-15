AMC’s “The Walking Dead” ended in November 2022 but the battle between humans and the creepy living-challenged creatures continues with the launch of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” at 10 p.m. June 18 on the cable channel and AMC+. New episodes will air at 9 p.m. Sundays after that.

The series follows the very popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the very hated Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who have made their way to Manhattan. Post-apocalyptic Manhattan was cut off from the mainland long ago and is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe and Executive Producer, stresses that while the series does continue the concept introduced in the original series, there will be a number of differences in the new series.

“One of the biggest things that’s just structural right off the bat is that ‘The Walking Dead’ was an ensemble show. It was a cast of thousands,” Gimple says. “No, I think we had more than 20 series regulars by the end.

“This show is very focused on Maggie and Negan and then the few other characters that we’re bringing in. There aren’t a ton of other characters, and we get to tell their stories deeply. And then beyond that, we’re in New York City.”

Focusing on Maggie and Negan should set up plenty of drama and tension. The original series had numerous villains, but none established themselves as vicious and cunning and ruthless as Negan.

The question comes down to how much can Negan be trusted. That’s a debate that’s been going on since Morgan stepped into the role in 2016.

Executive producer and writer Eli Jornè points out that the fun of Negan’s character is that no one really knows how dependable he will be in a crisis. She adds that you never really can guess what he’s up to, what he’s got up his sleeve, and what his agenda is. That’s an element the team likes to use in putting the stories together.

Gimple adds, “The characters in different ways need each other. So, whether they trust each other is kind of secondary. They have to be with each other, and a lot of the drama comes from that.”

The other big difference is the backdrop for where these stories will be told. “The Walking Dead” unfolded in the rural parts of Georgia while “Dead City” takes place in the urban environment of New York City.

Cohan points out that the new setting will be as unfamiliar to the characters as it is to the audience.

“We as an audience and as characters have gotten really used to being in sort of the embrace of the Georgia woods. And what I like about the show being in New York and in this new terrain is that it’s just unwelcoming,” Cohan says. “We’re thrust together in a way that we have something we have to do but there’s nothing too welcoming about it. I think you really feel that in the show.

“To me, that’s what made it feel like a very different excursion. And we have a really new emotional terrain because we’re meeting them again a few years on. We get to explore just these notions of forgiveness and getting on with your life and really facing your own demons.”

Cohan knows the “Walking Dead” world very well, having joined the series in 2011 to appear in 144 episodes. The British-American actress left the series for a short time to work on other projects including the short-lived network series “Whiskey Cavalier.”

Although Morgan has become closely associated with the character of Negan, he has a very extensive resume away from the series. Along with playing John Winchester in the series “Supernatural,” he has worked on projects from “Grey’s Anatomy” to “Watchman.”

It is Negan that resonates most with the fans Morgan meets.

“I live in New York and so I walk down those streets, and the people that are there remind me daily that Glenn was their favorite character. Having said that, though, the journey that Negan’s been on and where he finds himself now in ‘Dead City’ is a faraway place from where we first met him,” Morgan says. “And yet, god, there’s still that guy.

“In the last couple of years, Negan has really done his best to fit in and find his way in this community. And now when we find him, it’s everything. It’s all that we’ve seen of him from here’s Negan and why he became this guy, to that scene in the clearing, to this relationship with Maggie. It’s just been a full circle.”

A circle that leads Negan and Maggie to new dangers with “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”