‘The Vast of Night’ ends up in a ‘Twilight Zone’ funk

(KGET) — The DVD and Blu-ray releases are thin this week. But, there are a few new movies being released through digital platforms.

“The Vast of Night” Grade 2 stars: Director Andrew Patterson will learn. The first-time director has created some very good moments in this mysterious tale that takes place one night in the ‘50s. He ended up hurting his project by being cute with the opening that creates illusions to “The Twilight Zone.”

Young switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and local radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency. The more they look into the alien sound the more they get pulled into an event that could change their lives.

Patterson presents the tale of two young people and a strange noise through compelling camera work using long continuous shots, switching from grainy television images to color and showing a willingness to embrace the dark. The look of “The Vast of Night” is its strength.

The problem comes when Patterson creates an illusion to the iconic television show. Such a selection comes with a mandate that the writing has to be nearly flawless. “The Twilight Zone” became a classic with tales that featured twist endings.

Patterson fails to do that. The hints and suggestions of where the story is going ends up leading to the finale that is suggested from the start. The lack of surprise makes the ending a dud.

“The Vast of Night” will be available through the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video starting May 29.

“Invisible Man” Grade 3 ½ stars: Director/writer Leigh Whannell has created in “The Invisible Man” a film that works equally as well whether it be viewed from the perspective of a sci-fi/horror thriller or as a deep examination of social issues surrounding abuse. It shows skill that Whannell can make both work as in many cases where such a twin attempt is made, one part or the other fades into the background.

On the sci-fi/horror level, “The Invisible Man” uses many familiar tropes in the genre. But, each is played out with just enough freshness that the movie has a very original feel despite going with a story that has been the subject of books, films and TV shows.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 26

“Delta Zoo”: Documentary from filmmaker Andrius Lekavičius that tells the hidden story of the first-ever Lithuanian Special Forces.

“Wildlife”: Youngster tries to understand dynamics of marriage when his father has to leave. Jake Gyllenhaal stars.

“Silicon Valley: The Complete Sixth Season”: Cable series that takes a humorous look at the modern-day center of the high-tech gold rush.

“Endings, Beginnings”: Woman faces tough decision when she gives her heart to two men. Shailene Woodley stars.

Available on digital platforms

“The High Note”: Comedy about the dazzling world of the Los Angeles music scene. Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross star. Available through On Demand May 29.

“Funny Pains”: stand-up comedian tries to navigate the tough world of comedy during the peak of the #MeToo movement. An On Demand release.

“The Hunt”: Group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray on June 9.