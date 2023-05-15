Gemma Whelan described her character of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins in the first season of the BritBox series “The Tower” as someone who sees the world in black and white. Now that she has returned to the role for “The Tower 2: Death Message,” Collins says her character has a slightly new perspective.

“I feel like she has learned a lot from the incident that happened in ‘The Tower.’ Maybe she’s now open a little bit more to nuance in terms of procedure but I think she is very much black and white as to how things happen. She is very by the book,” Whelan says.

Collins takes that approach for the crime thriller that is based on the second novel in author Kate London’s best-selling series. It picks up in the aftermath of season one where rookie Police Constable Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif) has returned to Farlow police station where she finds herself fighting to protect a mother and daughter in peril.

Collins (Whelan) has transferred to Homicide Command where she takes on a cold case of a missing schoolgirl. Working on the case opens up the detective’s personal life more than she would like.

Season one followed Collins through her investigation of two grisly deaths discovered at the bottom of a residential apartment building. The investigation led her into a dark conspiracy in which her relationship with Adama was tested to the limits. The new investigations bring Adama and Collins together again where they must find a way to get past their antagonistic relationship to work together.

Whelan points out that events in the new four-part drama that launches May 16 on the streaming service picks up the story six weeks after events in the first series. That means there has not been a lot of time for her character to make dramatic changes in the way she works.

“She is a little open to working with Lizzie. She doesn’t seem to hold a grudge. She is just hurt,” Whelan says.

The English actress and comedian comes to the BritBox series with plenty of experience playing complicated characters with the best known being Yara Greyjoy in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Her other credits include “Killing Eve,” “Gulliver’s Travels,” “The Crown” and “Gentleman Jack.”

Whelan’s career has taken her from massive tales of fantasy to programs such as “The Tower” that are anchored in a very real world. As far as she is concerned, every role she plays takes the same amount of energy and commitment.

“It’s the writing and character breakdown,” Whelan says. “It is what you sort of feel like what you can bring to it. What your approach will be.”

The first season was very dramatic for Sharif’s character.

“I think Lizzie goes into season two with redemption at the forefront of her mind because at the end of season one you see that scene between Lizzie and Sarah where she does say ‘I’m a good cop.” She wants to prove that,” Sharif says. “I think as season two progresses, there’s less of that on her mind.

“For Lizzie, it’s more about her proving to herself that she has stayed in the force for a reason.”

Sharif describes the overall theme of season two when it comes to her character is her wanting to prove why she became a police officer.

All of the actors had extra resources to use in determining how to play their characters because of the series of books by Kate London who also serves as an executive producer on the series. They got to see the final results of what London describes as a chaotic way of writing.

“My characters are quite disobedient,” London says. “I have plans for them in a scene and then they don’t agree and do something completely different.

“For me, my characters have a real life. They really feel real. It’s weird.”

The task of herding these characters into a workable television script fell to executive producer and writer Patrick Harbinson. He found the process very easy because he was a fan of the books before the process of turning them into a TV show began. Plus, he was able to call on London if he had any serious questions.

The pair worked together to turn the 300-page books into a series of TV episodes. The big difference for Harbinson was that his background is in American television with shows such as “Homeland” for 72 episodes and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for 115.

Harbinson points out that he had written for TV production in the United Kingdom before his success with American TV so returning to those roots was simple.

New episodes of “The Tower 2: Death Message” will be released weekly on BritBox. All three episodes of season one are available on the streaming service.