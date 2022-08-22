BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inspiration can come from a variety of different sources. In the case of the new feature film “The Runner,” the idea for the tale of a teenager put in serious danger by the police came to director/producer Michelle Danner while she was watching a television newsmagazine.

“I was watching ‘Nightline’ and it was about high schoolers being forced into wearing wires and going undercover to capture the big kingpin in the town,” Danner says. “They told this story about a kid where things ended up not well.

“I remember distinctly how that moment really moved me and I said somebody has to write a movie about this because I hadn’t seen a movie about being forced to do something after you have done something bad.”

Danner took her idea to Jason Chase Tyrrell who wrote the screenplay for “The Runner.” The idea spawned out of a TV segment became the movie that opened in theaters on Aug. 19 and will be available through On Demand starting Aug. 23.

Edouard Philipponnat plays Aiden, a privileged teenage drug dealer who gets one last chance to get his life back on track after being turned over to the police by his mother (Elisabeth Rohm). Detective Wall (Cameron Douglas) gives Aiden the option of either going to jail or helping him bring down the top local drug dealer. Aiden falters when the sting operation is set in motion threatening to jeopardize the deal with the police and his very life.

Danner adds, “Though a suspense action thriller, I hope this film shows grownups into recognizing the signs of addiction and self-destruction before it’s too late. Our kids need help. Too many fall through the cracks. I wanted to tell a story that will wake people up.

“What if everyone that recognizes a sign did something about it? Too often people that could step up and make a difference. Don’t. The price is the ultimate one.”

“The Runner” has given Philipponnat the chance to play a character who deals with an endless parade of personal demons. He found there often were days when he would be physically and emotionally drained home after filming.

His solution was to spend time with friends as a way to bring more energy into his life. It is the way the French-Finnish actor has approached acting since he was 13. His first professional acting role came in 2015 when he was cast as a young squire in “Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse.”

Since then, Philipponnat has starred in several projects involving intense preparation. After appearing in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” Philipponnat played The Mad Hatter in “Get Lost,” a new live action reimagining of “Alice in Wonderland.” He recently finished shooting “Napoleon” playing Tsar Alexander, the infamous rival of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The one element that has remained constant for Philipponnat in all his roles is that he always looks for the truth in the character.

“Everything else is the director’s job. The writer’s job. The scenes will unfold the way they are supposed to,” Philipponnat says. “My only job is to be as truthful as I can to whatever is going on in the scene or in the moment.

“That means it is better to do less than to do more. That is something I discovered with Michelle on the first or second day and we knew we had something interesting the second that happened because it allowed for a lot of the vulnerability.”

The key to putting the teen in harm’s way is the detective who is willing to do anything to make the big arrest. The way Detective Wall has been written and played by Cameron Douglas is that he believes the right ending is justified by whatever means it takes to get there.

Douglas saw that determination to get the job done as the driving motivation for Wall at the beginning of the film. Things change as the Wall gets to know Aiden.

“Over the course of his relationship with this character, they start developing a real friendship,” Douglas says. “In my opinion, and for me as an actor, that changed the way that I approached my scenes with Edouard.

“Michelle gave me a lot of freedom as an actor to go the direction that I felt was the right one for this character. And then it all happened organically based on the relationship I developed with Edouard. ”

“The Runner” is the latest project that has given Douglas the chance to play characters that might seem two-dimensional at the start but become fully fleshed out as the production progresses. He came to “The Runner” having worked on such projects as “Loaded” and “It Runs in the Family.” His upcoming releases include “Wire Room,” ‘The Crowded Room” and “Blood Knot.”