BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is hard to believe anyone would be obsessed enough with the plot for “The Pope’s Exorcist” to commit to making it. This is just a retread of all the exorcism-themed films that have come along since “The Exorcist” was released in 1973. It is just hiding behind the over-used phrase of being “inspired by actual events.”

The inspiration was the files of Father Gabriele Amorth who was the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican for decades. He reportedly performed more than 160,000 exorcisms and wrote numerous books on the subject.

Screenwriters Michael Petroni, Evan Spiliotopoulos, R. Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings were inspired by Father Amorth’s story to write this tale of a single mother and her two children moving into a castle in Spain they have owned for years. It is not until a tragic death does the family opt to try to refurbish the castle. That proves to be a hellish problem as an accident unleashes a demon that takes over the young boy.

This is where all the tropes of past exorcism movies go on display.

It starts with Russell Crowe’s performance as Father Amorth. Like so many of the devil fighters in past productions, he has a brash personality that’s mixed with some moments of good-natured charm. He defies all rules except those from God.

He is partnered with a young priest (Daniel Zovatto) who is facing his first exorcism. To be any help, he must be forgiven for the lustful sins he has committed over the years. Young priests in this genre are rarely pure of heart, soul or body.

Once the players are in place, the familiar games begin. This includes plenty of mutilation, some crawling along the ceiling, projectile vomiting, an endless flow of profanity and at least one severe neck twisting. It is as if there is a checklist for exorcist movies where these elements must be included.

Even with a pew full of writers, the plot of “The Pope’s Exorcist” remains fuzzy. It starts out looking as if it will be a referendum on the stance of the Catholic church when it comes to exorcisms but then drifts into a tale of self-doubt and personal sin. The closest it gets to an interesting plotline is the mention of how this demon/devil would like to catch a ride to the Vatican.

All of this gets lost when the battle between good and evil comes down to a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. If this was inspired in any way by the real writings of Father Amorth, then that plan has failed.

Crowe does his best to lift the film from the sludge of familiarity. He shows passion when his work is questioned, reveals a deep pain when talking about his own sins and even provides the very few laughs in the movie.

He ends up being an exorcist on a mission from God who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. It would have been more interesting if he had been more cerebral in his approach.

The idea that this castle could be a hot spot for one of the fallen angels sets up the potential for a serious investigation. Instead, the moment the film gets close to some thought-provoking ideas, director Julius Avery (“Samaritan”) pushes the action button.

Crowe gets some support from Zovatto but he is interchangeable with so many young priests who have come before him. His performance will only resonate in the here and now.

That’s more than can be said for the unlucky family as they are bland pawns just to have someone to scare. The film does very little to frighten the audience because each scene has been done so many times before in other projects that it is a steady flow of predictable moments.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” has a few original ideas but overall it is just a rehashing of previous exorcism films. The odds are higher you will have more fun going to Sunday Mass than seeing this bland effort.

Movie review

The Pope’s Exorcist

Grade: C-

Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Franco Nero, Alex Essoe.

Director: Julius Avery

Rated: R for language, violence, nudity, sexual references

Running time: 103 minutes.