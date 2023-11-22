Creators of holiday movies often look for romance, family or even funny elements to tell their story. Director Alberto Belli went in a very different direction with his new Disney Channel and Disney+ film “The Naughty Nine.” His inspiration was the heist film “Ocean’s Eleven.”

“It’s action and adventure. I think that is what is going to make this movie unique,” Belli says. “I needed to make it as heist-y as possible.”

At the heart of “The Naughty Nine” is mischievous fifth grader Andy Steele (Winslow Fegley) who gets great pleasure out of doing things that have made him a permanent name on the naughty list Santa Claus keeps. Instead of changing his ways, Andy decides the best solution to his problem is to steal the naughty list.

Andy puts together a team of eight fellow students who have been on the naughty list for years to make a trip to Santa’s Village at the North Pole. Their mission is to get the presents they feel they deserve and take care of their list woes.

It’s a complicated scheme that requires those with specific skills. Playing those roles are: Camila Rodriguez as Dulce, Andy’s best friend and archery expert; Anthony Joo (“New Amsterdam”) as North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis; Imogen Cohen (“The Fairly Oddparents”) as daredevil driver Ha-Yoon; Clara Stack (“Hawkeye”) as animal whisperer Rose; Deric McCabe (“A Wrinkle in Time”) as master-of-disguise Jon Anthony; Ayden Elijah as charmer Albert; and Madilyn Kellam (“Afterwalker”) as Andy’s older sister, Laurel, a skilled gymnast seeking to regain her confidence.

Before taking on “The Naughty Nine,” Fegley was in the 2021 holiday film “8-Bit Christmas.” The heist element of his latest work made this production feel very different despite the same Christmas theme.

“There were many, many different aspects of this movie to the last movie,” Fegley says. “But I love doing Christmas movies. I think it is cool to get to bring across a lot of holiday spirit and joy.

“I just hope when people watch the movie, they can have that kind of nice feeling after.”

Those looking for some holiday spirit will be able to watch the new Disney original movie starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 on Disney Channel. It will then be available on the streaming service of Disney+ starting Thanksgiving Day.

Not all of Fegley’s acting work has been in holiday movies. He was most recently seen in the feature film “Lyle Lyle Crocodile.” Other credits for the Allentown, PA, native include “Nightbrooks,” “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” “Fast Layne,” “Come Play” and “Spinning Gold.”

Fegley’s character has found a home on the naughty list. When asked about whether he has been more naughty or nice over the years, Fegley is very honest with his response.

“When I was younger, I used to get into some trouble at school,” Fegley says. “I was always playing pranks and messing around. For a few years back then I was for sure on the naughty list.

“Hopefully, I’ve changed, and Santa knows I am a good kid now.”

The upside to all of his youthful indiscretions was that Fegley channeled that energy into an acting career joining his parents and brother in that profession. Now when he does naughty things, it is usually something taken directly from a script.

Before helming “The Naughty Nine,” Belli’s credits included “Upload,” “The House of Flowers,” “Rabid Weight Loss” and “Gatlopp.” He has also directed numerous short films.

The Mexico-born director has been working long enough in Hollywood to have heard the warnings about working with children and animals. He didn’t listen to that advice and his holiday movie is loaded with both.

Belli explains that the key was finding the right group of very talented performers. It was a kind of early Christmas wish come true.

“It was a lot of fun. It was really just a matter of controlling their energy,” Belli says. “You know Disney is an expert in finding the next huge way of talented actors. They know how to do it very well.

“I always felt like I was in amazing hands. When you cast adults, they tell you this person is going to bring in the box office. They say when you cast kids you truly cast the best for each role. In this case it was like having a white canvas and you can cast anyone you want for each role.” Belli was so committed to having the best actors for each role, there were times when the script was modified to make the character fit the actor. He even went in that direction with the adults going in a slightly unconventional direction with the selection of Danny Glover – best known for his role in the blockbuster “Lethal Weapon” franchise – to portray Santa Claus.