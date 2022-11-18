A horror movie seasoned with dark comedy and social commentary hitting theaters today tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“The Menu” Grade C+: Director Mark Mylod found the tasty recipe of suspenseful moments, shocking reveals and sharp jabs at society in putting together this film. The only problem was when he added the last bit of supernatural seasoning, the results come across as slightly muddled.

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Reed Birney, Rob Yang, Arturo Castro, Hong Chau, Judith Light, John Leguizamo and Aimee Carrero star in this tale of a group of patrons invited by a massively successful and enormously deranged Chef (Fiennes) to a once-in-a-lifetime meal at his secluded restaurant. What starts out as a culinary fantasy trip slowly dissolves into pure madness.

It is slowly revealed that all of the invited diners have offended the Chef. Hoult’s character believes all a person needs to be a great chef is to watch some cooking shows and dine at good restaurants. Leguizamo plays a washed up action film actor who has never shown remorse for a bad movie that wasted the Chef’s precious free time.

As each course is revealed, the diners begin to realize that the Chef and his cult-like kitchen staff are planning to serve up death and destruction. The only person who seems immune to the fatal menu is Margot (Taylor-Joy), a last minute addition to the guest list. She and the Chef enter into a game of wills to determine whether she survives the night.

Taylor-Joy makes a good foil but it is Fiennes who is the strength of the film. Just the way he holds court in the dining room is both captivating and terrifying. It is as if bits of Gordon Ramsay and Hannibal Lecter were combined to make the master of horror Chef.

Generally, Mylod does a good job building the suspense made scarier by the fact so much of it feels like it could unfold in the real world. It is a real world of insanity but the fact there are grounded moments help make each horrible event more relatable.

The problem is that when the writers – Seth Reiss and Will Tracy – found themselves in a difficult plot situation, they resorted to the cheat of some sort of magical powers the Chef can weld with a whisper. Each time such a moment happens, the film begins to lose its grip on the reality of horror.

Such moments end up feeling like being served a delectable meal only to find a fly in it. There’s no getting past that.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 15

“Gigi & Nate” Grade B: The film begins with free-spirited teen Nate Gibson (Rowe) celebrating an Independence Day vacation with his family. In an attempt to impress friends, he makes the ill-fated decision to leap off a high peak into the clear waters below. The jump leaves with amoebic meningitis and fighting for his life.

Nate ends up wheelchair-bound. The fact he is unable to live a life that resembles that he had before leaves Nate frustrated and angry to the point of deep depression. That changes when his family decides to get him a service animal.

Gigi is a once-mistreated capuchin monkey rescued from a petting zoo. The new primate friend causes friction in the house but proves a lifesaver for Nate. But, a legal battle with animal rights activists puts the friendship in danger.

The film has three strong things going for it. Rowe does an excellent job playing the injured young despite the restrictions of having to act while confined to a wheelchair. His monkey co-star gives the movie real heart and Marci Gay Harden provides an emotional foundation.

“Jerry and Marge Go Large”: A couple (Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening) discover a flaw in the lottery they use to win big bucks.

“Jeepers Creepers Reborn”: Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend The Creeper.

“Christmas in Paradise”: Three quirky sisters chase their estranged dad (Kelsey Grammer) down to his beachside pad in the Caribbean and enjoy a little fun in the sun.

“Hansan: Rising Dragon”: Film depicts the historical Battle of Hansando.

“Pearl”: Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother.

“The Lost One”: When several teen girls go missing, retired police detective Shae Conway (Emily Rowbottom) discovers an alarming pattern.

Available on digital platforms

“Halloween Ends”: Jason faces one last deadly battle. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 27.

“Bloodlines: The Jersey Devil Curse”: Something stalks the Pine Barrens of New Jersey.