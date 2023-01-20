Ralph Fiennes (left) and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the new DVD/Blu-ray release “The Menu.” (Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first course of entertainment this week is the story of food and death that is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

“The Menu” Grade B: A great meal starts with a first course designed to tantalize and awaken the senses to what is to come. The strength of a menu depends on each course standing on its own while at the same time flowing seamlessly into the next.

Great movies must take the same route. “The Menu” starts with the appetizer of a group of food fanatics who have been invited to a remote location for a meal served up by the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). He is the artistic force behind one of the most prestigious and exclusive restaurants on the planet.

The main course is a slow reveal that the invitation is for what is planned as a last meal. Each dish served comes with either a death or a threat of it.

Where the film fails to offer up a just dessert is lack of explanations. It is easy to believe a chef could go mad but the way he has mentally infected his staff is never fully explained. There is also some weak twists into how the guests for the meal were selected. The reasons range from understandable to too vague.

If you only focus on the flaws, the overall experience will leave a bitter taste. Accept the fact this is more of a story of obsession and possession, then it will leave you with a very full feeling.

The all-star cast for “The Menu” also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Reed Birney, Rob Yang, Arturo Castro, Hong Chau, Judith Light, John Leguizamo and Aimee Carrero.

“My Life Is Murder” Grade B+: Lucy Lawless stars in the Acorn TV series playing Alexa Crowe, a private investigator and ex-homicide detective in Melbourne who is the first person called when there are baffling crimes. She does this while dealing with everyday issues such as a broken coffee maker.

She is assisted by an ambitious 20-something, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry).

Lawless – who is best known for portraying the action figure Xena – shows she is just as comfortable dealing with problems with her brain as with her fists. She brings a charm and intelligence to the series that makes it a fun whodunit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Till”: After Emmett Till is murdered in 1955, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack. Danielle Deadwyler stars.

“Death Knot”: Two siblings are confronted by angry villagers after their mother’s death claiming the woman was a practitioner of a dangerous brand of black magic in the horror-thriller.

“Virtually Heroes”: The tale of two self-aware characters in a Call of Duty-inspired video game battle endless enemies and their own existential crises celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Available through digital platforms

“Back to the Wharf”: A man who went into hiding when he was a top student in high school returns to his hometown. His reunion with his old classmate Pan Xiaoshuang casts a bright light on his gloomy life.

“Night Train”: Holly McCord (Danielle C. Ryan) is driven to extremes to save the life of her young son.

“Charcoal Skies”: Single mother and her 11-year-old son Justin are struggling to navigate a delicate and confusing relationship.

“On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier”: The search for the mysterious creature moves to Alaska.

“Snow Falls”: Five friends at a remote cabin celebrating New Year’s see the party turn serious when a brutal winter storm isolates them and knocks out the power.