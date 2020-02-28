‘The Invisible Man’ shows quality side

Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) is trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a wealthy and brilliant scientist. She finally has had enough of his abuse and escapes with the help of her sister (Harriet Dyer) and their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge).

The fear continues until Cecilia is told that her abuser has committed suicide and has left her a huge portion of his fortune that he made through his ground-breaking work on optics. Cecilia soon begins to believe the death was a hoax and Adrian is using a suit he invented that turns him invisible to continue his efforts to control her.

As the assaults begin to escalate – that no one can see happen – Cecilia reaches the line between the bizarre nature of reality and the possibilities she is going mad. She just has to figure out how to face a terror she can’t see.

Director/writer Leigh Whannell has created in “The Invisible Man” a film that works equally as well whether it be viewed from the perspective of a sci-fi/horror thriller or as a deep examination of social issues surrounding abuse. It shows skill that Whannell can make both work as in many cases where such a twin attempt is made, one part or the other fades into the background.

On the sci-fi/horror level, “The Invisible Man” uses many familiar tropes in the genre. But, each is played out with just enough freshness that the movie has a very original feel despite going with a story that has been the subject of books, films and TV shows.

Instead of having to come up with some magical way that Adrian can invisibly haunt Cecilia, the concept of technology that can make a person invisible is not that hard to believe considering the daily advancement in the tech world. This helps give the production a sense of reality.

It is also a plus that the fact Adrian must wear a full-body suit to achieve his invisible state means there is no need to use camera trickery to block his private areas when he begins to become visible. Such efforts in the past have hit the comical level.

Most films of this nature also rely on the main characters to make dumb decision such as going into the dark woods instead of staying in a safe place. There is one scene in “The Invisible Man” where Cecilia makes the stupid move of going into a dark attic. But, the payoff is worth going over old ground.

This film has the advantage of not having to make the characters do illogical things. When the character causing all the chaos cannot be seen, even an environment like a public restaurant isn’t as safe as one would expect.

Then there is the deeper meaning elements. “The invisible Man” can be seen as the reflection of all the men and women on the brutal end of an abusive situation who find it difficult at times to get people to see their viewpoint. There are people who have the ability to hide in plain sight and the abuse continues.

Both parts of the movie work because of Moss. It starts with selling the fear and anxiety that comes from getting out of an abusive situation.

She then shows equal skill in handling the physical demands of the role. If there is even a tiny flaw in her performance, the battles she wages with an invisible person would look too unreal.

Also, Moss is flawless in her portrayal of a woman pushed to an emotional and mental breakdown but strong enough to fight back. The movie features a solid cast but it is Moss who is the core strength.

There have been other “Invisible Man” movies over the years but this is one of the smartest. It gets its strength from not only what goes bump in the night but also from what we think is going bump in the night.

“The Invisible Man” is rated R for some strong bloody violence and language. The scenes where an invisible person can be in a bedroom are too intense for youngsters.