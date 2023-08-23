The phenomenal success of “Barbie” has shown audiences are hungry for entertainment that does little more than make them feel good. It’s a natural reaction to a world where natural, political, financial and social disasters flare up on a regular basis.

Despite the fact “The Hill” will never end up with the kind of box office success that “Barbie” has amassed, it does offer the same potential to leave an audience feeling lifted up by the underdog story. There are times it is heavy handed but that is built into the DNA of sports and faith-based movies. Don’t look at that as a bad thing but as another cinematic oasis in an emotionally scorched earth cinematic world.

“The Hill” is based on the true inspiring story of Rickey Hill, a Texas native who was told very early in his life that because of his degenerative spine disease he would only be able to walk using heavy leg braces. Hill proved the doctors wrong because he not only was able to walk without braces, but he was eventually able to pursue his greatest passion – baseball.

The spinal disease was not the only hurdle Hill had to face. His preacher father – James Hill (Dennis Quaid) – forbids him from playing baseball. He was certain that the sport would be detrimental to what good health his son had found.

This sets up the traditional elements of the sports and faith-based genres. Rickey Hill (Colin Ford) has such a deep love for baseball that he defies his family and doctors. It is his struggle to find success in a bog of disapproval that gives the move its heart. This isn’t a spoiler as the film is based on a true story. Hill eventually proves everyone wrong when he becomes strong enough to go through a tryout to play professional baseball.

The soul of “The Hill” comes from the faith elements that are continuously presented from the pulpit to the home to the baseball diamond. Writers Angelo Pizzo, Scott Marshall Smith and Aric Hornig never hesitate to have Quaid’s character deliver long and short sermons on accepting God’s will.

This all eventually turns into a debate over which is stronger – the faith a person gets from his or her religious beliefs or the faith he or she has in themselves. This sets up plenty of conflict especially between father and son.

Delivering this message-heavy story falls to a cast that is hit and miss. There is at least one home run in the group that saves the day.

Quaid has reached an interesting point in his career. With this film along with “I Can Only Imagine,” “The Long Game” and “American Underdog,” Quaid has become the go-to actor for films about those who dare to defy the odds. He’s become the consummate father figure who knows when to be strong and is believable when he becomes compassionate.

Casting the talented Bonnie Bedelia as Hill’s grandmother never works. There is plenty of makeup to age her, but her energy is far too youthful to make the character feel real. She is a distraction in every scene she appears.

Where director Jeff Celentano scores the biggest is with Ford. The director got out of the Tennessee native the perfect level for playing Hill as a young man with a passion that burns inside him but never to the point of consuming his family ties.

Too often these types of young characters just go rebel with a cause on everyone around them. This leaves a very disheartening aftermath. No such actions unfold here.

Ford’s performance is both strong enough and vulnerable enough to make it easy to be on his side. If he was really on a baseball team, Ford would be the cleanup hitter.

“The Hill” doesn’t break any new ground when it comes to its approach to the tropes of sports movies or the persistent trappings of faith-based films. Both are equally disseminated through the film leading to the feel-good ending.

Although this type of film often gets snubbed by critics for being too sentimental or too cloying, the truth of the matter is that it all comes down to what an audience wants. This film never tries to be anything more than a family-friendly production designed to be inspirational. It has its flaws but the heart and soul of “The Hill” are in the right place.

Movie review

The Hill

Grade: B

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford, Bonnie Bedelia, Joelle Carter, Scott Glenn

Director: Jeff Celentano

Rated: PG

Running time: 126 minutes.